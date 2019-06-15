News Europe

Saturday 15 June 2019

'I was portrayed as cunning, psychopath, drugged, whore, guilty' - Amanda Knox accuses media of 'false narrative'

Amanda Knox, who has returned to Italy for the first time since being cleared of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Amanda Knox, who has returned to Italy for the first time since being cleared of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Meredith Kercher (PA)
Amanda Knox behind bars
Amanda Knox is returning to Italy (Ted S Warren/AP)
Amanda Knox (AP)
Amanda Knox
Amanda Knox in court in Italy in 2009
Amanda Knox hides her face from the cameras (Daniel Dal Zennaro/AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

AMANDA Knox has accused the media of depicting her as guilty over the murder of British student Meredith Kercher despite her proven innocence.

The American former exchange student has returned to Italy for the first time since an appeals court acquitted her in 2011 over the killing of her British roommate in Perugia in 2007.

Speaking in Italian at a panel discussion in Modena entitled titled Trial By Media, Ms Knox said she was portrayed "on the global scene as cunning, psychopath, drugged, whore, guilty".

She broke down as she said the media had invented a "false and baseless story, which fuelled people's fantasies".

Ms Knox's 2011 acquittal was part of a long legal process before she was definitively cleared of killing Ms Kercher in 2015 by Italy's highest court.

