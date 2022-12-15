| -3.7°C Dublin

‘I want this to be over and Vladimir Putin to die’ – no Russian ceasefire for Christmas as drones attack Kyiv again

US may send Patriot defence system to help Ukraine fight barrage

A man pushes his daughter on a swing in front of a tax office building that was heavily damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka Expand

A man pushes his daughter on a swing in front of a tax office building that was heavily damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka

Tom Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk

Ukrainian forces shot down 13 drones yesterday, officials said, as Russia launched its first major drone attack on the capital Kyiv in weeks and the United States considered sending its advanced Patriot air-defence system to help Ukraine.

There are no peace talks under way to end the conflict, which has killed thousands, displaced millions and turned cities to ruins.

