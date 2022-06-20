‘I saw evidence of civilian life being targeted’ – EU Human Rights’ Eamon Gilmore on Ukraine war crimes

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore has said the war crimes which are being committed in Ukraine are “truly shocking”.

The former Labour TD is in Ukraine on an EU fact-finding mission, to discover first-hand who is “responsible for these atrocities” so they can be brought to justice.

Yesterday Mr Gilmore visited mass graves in Bucha which contained up to 116 bodies. He said the youngest person who was buried in the graves was just one year and seven months old.

Read More

“What struck me was the information they gave me, that many of those buried on those mass graves had been shot through the eye, which suggests that they were shot at some distance by snipers and may even have been used as target practice,” he said.

“I also met with people who have been victims. I met with a doctor and because there was some medicines in her house, the Russian soldiers came several times to question her, her husband and her son. They shot her husband in the hip and in the knee. They took the three of them away. She and her husband were eventually released but she hasn’t seen her son for three months. She doesn’t know where he is.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland Mr Gilmore said he has also met with people who have been shot, beaten and sexually assaulted by Russian soldiers. He said the evidence of Russian war crimes can be seen “all around” in places like Bucha and Irpin.

“What I saw through yesterday was evidence of civilian life being targeted, these or not military targets, this was an attack on civilians. These are war crimes and there has to be accountability for it,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“You are looking at situations which are so like home. What I saw yesterday you know could be anywhere in Ireland, a residential area… So when you talk with the people who have suffered, it brings it home very closely. This is not something that's happening far away, this is happening on our continent, and it is it is truly shocking… A main purpose of my visit is to talk about how we can support the efforts to bring those who are responsible to justice.”

Mr Gilmore said the EU delegation, which he is part of, is supporting the International Criminal Court and the prosecutor’s office in Ukraine by gathering and retaining evidence which could form part of potential court proceedings.

“What we all want… is those who are responsible for these atrocities being held accountable, having to be brought before a court and also not just those who are on the ground and were doing this, but those who sent them there. Those right up the chain of command, who have responsibility for what has happened in Ukraine,” he added.