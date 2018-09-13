News Europe

Thursday 13 September 2018

'I promise to make mincemeat of you,' Putin's ally tells jailed critic

Head of Russia’s National Guard Viktor Zolotov. Photo: Rosguardia Press Service via AP
Tim Balmforth

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with violence, challenging him to a duel for making what he described as libellous and insulting corruption accusations.

Viktor Zolotov, head of Russia's National Guard, accused the jailed opposition leader of being a puppet of Washington and said his aim was to destabilise Russia.

Zolotov was visibly angry in a seven-minute clip aired online as he rejected Navalny's allegations of graft in the National Guard.

"I simply challenge you to a fight - in the ring, on the tatami, whatever, and I promise to make nice, juicy mincemeat of you in a few minutes," the uniformed Mr Zolotov said, raising his fist.

Navalny is serving a 30-day jail sentence after a court convicted him last month of breaking protest laws.

Irish Independent

