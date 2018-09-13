A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with violence, challenging him to a duel for making what he described as libellous and insulting corruption accusations.

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with violence, challenging him to a duel for making what he described as libellous and insulting corruption accusations.

'I promise to make mincemeat of you,' Putin's ally tells jailed critic

Viktor Zolotov, head of Russia's National Guard, accused the jailed opposition leader of being a puppet of Washington and said his aim was to destabilise Russia.

Zolotov was visibly angry in a seven-minute clip aired online as he rejected Navalny's allegations of graft in the National Guard.

"I simply challenge you to a fight - in the ring, on the tatami, whatever, and I promise to make nice, juicy mincemeat of you in a few minutes," the uniformed Mr Zolotov said, raising his fist.

Navalny is serving a 30-day jail sentence after a court convicted him last month of breaking protest laws.

Irish Independent