'I promise to make mincemeat of you,' Putin's ally tells jailed critic
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with violence, challenging him to a duel for making what he described as libellous and insulting corruption accusations.
Viktor Zolotov, head of Russia's National Guard, accused the jailed opposition leader of being a puppet of Washington and said his aim was to destabilise Russia.
Zolotov was visibly angry in a seven-minute clip aired online as he rejected Navalny's allegations of graft in the National Guard.
"I simply challenge you to a fight - in the ring, on the tatami, whatever, and I promise to make nice, juicy mincemeat of you in a few minutes," the uniformed Mr Zolotov said, raising his fist.
Navalny is serving a 30-day jail sentence after a court convicted him last month of breaking protest laws.
Irish Independent