The parents of missing Libby Squire have thanked people for helping to search for their daughter.

The parents of missing Libby Squire have thanked people for helping to search for their daughter.

'I miss you so much it's breaking my heart' - parents of missing Hull student Libby Squire appeal for information

The search for the Hull University student has entered its third day.

The 21-year-old was last seen getting into a taxi near the Welly Club music venue in Beverley Road at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

In a statement filmed by Humberside Police, Libby's father, Russell Squire, described his daughter as "our kind, thoughtful, beautiful girl, who is loved by so many people".

He appealed for people to come forward with any information "no matter how small or irrelevant it may be".

He added: "We just want you home."

Police investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Libby Squire carry out searches in Wellesley Avenue in Hull. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Mum Lisa Squire's voice broke with emotion as she spoke about her daughter.

She said: "Libby, my darling pie, we just want to know that you are safe.

"Please get in touch with us any way you can.

"The whole family is missing you, especially me and your dad, your sisters and your brother.

Police investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Libby Squire carry out searches in Wellesley Avenue in Hull. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

"I miss you so much it's breaking my heart not knowing where you are. I love you."

Press Association