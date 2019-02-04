News Europe

Monday 4 February 2019

'I miss you so much it's breaking my heart' - parents of missing Hull student Libby Squire appeal for information

Undated family handout file photo issued by Humberside Police of 21-year-old student Libby Squire, who disappeared in Hull on Thursday night. Family Handout/PA Wire
Police search for missing 21-year-old student Libby Squire, on the Beverley and Barmston Drain after she went missing from her home in Hull since early on Friday. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Humberside Police handout video grab of the parents of student Libby Squire, Lisa and Russell Squire, making an emotional appeal for help in finding her. Humberside Police/PA Wire
Police investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Libby Squire carry out searches in Wellesley Avenue in Hull. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The parents of missing Libby Squire have thanked people for helping to search for their daughter.

The search for the Hull University student has entered its third day.

The 21-year-old was last seen getting into a taxi near the Welly Club music venue in Beverley Road at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

In a statement filmed by Humberside Police, Libby's father, Russell Squire, described his daughter as "our kind, thoughtful, beautiful girl, who is loved by so many people".

He appealed for people to come forward with any information "no matter how small or irrelevant it may be".

He added: "We just want you home."

Police investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Libby Squire carry out searches in Wellesley Avenue in Hull. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Mum Lisa Squire's voice broke with emotion as she spoke about her daughter.

She said: "Libby, my darling pie, we just want to know that you are safe.

"Please get in touch with us any way you can.

"The whole family is missing you, especially me and your dad, your sisters and your brother.

Police investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Libby Squire carry out searches in Wellesley Avenue in Hull. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
"I miss you so much it's breaking my heart not knowing where you are. I love you."

Press Association

