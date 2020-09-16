'I miss you' - Navalny breathing by himself and planning return to Russia

Recovering: Alexei Navalny with his wife and children in a hospital in Berlin. Photo: Navalny instagram via AP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny yesterday said he was breathing normally and missing his supporters, in his first communication with the outside world since his poisoning almost a month ago.

The 44-year-old posted a picture to Instagram from the Berlin hospital where he is being treated, surrounded by his wife and two children.

"Hello, this is Navalny," he wrote in a caption. "I miss you."

In the light-hearted message, he added: "I can't really do much but yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day. Absolutely on my own. I didn't have any outside help, not even the simplest valve in my throat.

"I enjoyed it very much. It's an amazing process that it is undervalued by many people. I recommend it."

Mr Navalny, Russia's most outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, had been on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma for weeks after falling suddenly ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. In the social media image he looked thinner than usual but was sitting up in bed in a hospital gown.

His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh confirmed that Mr Navalny would travel back to Russia once he was able, rather than stay and live in Europe. "It's strange to me that anyone could think otherwise," she said. "No other options have ever been considered."

On Monday, doctors said Mr Navalny's condition was improving and he was able to leave his bed for short periods, but did not rule out the possibility of long-term damage to his health.

Mr Navalny's first public statement comes after several European laboratories independently confirmed the top Kremlin critic had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. The substance was also used in the attack on former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal.

Doctors at the Charité Hospital in Berlin had earlier diagnosed Novichok poisoning, but Moscow accused them of "rushing to conclusions".

Western leaders have threatened sanctions against Russia and demanded explanations from the Kremlin, which denies involvement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cancelled a planned visit to Berlin yesterday, which the ministry said was due to German scheduling issues. But Mr Lavrov told Russian media Western governments had "gone beyond all reason and are forcing Russia to confess to the poisoning of Navalny".

"If it hasn't been Navalny, they would have thought up some other excuse for implementing additional sanctions," he said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk