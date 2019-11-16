'I let the side down,' says duke about Epstein stay

The Duke of York has admitted that he "let the side down" over his friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during an unprecedented television interview.

The Duke of York has admitted that he "let the side down" over his friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during an unprecedented television interview.

Following years of scrutiny over his links to the billionaire financier, Prince Andrew conceded for the first time that his behaviour had "not been something that was becoming of a member of the royal family".

Asked about repeated allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a 17-year-old, in 2001, the duke replied that he had "no memory" of ever meeting her.

Epstein was found dead in prison in the US in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Ms Giuffre, now 36, has since alleged that the duke had sex with her three times when she was 17 and a sex slave for Epstein.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In