'I let the side down,' says duke about Epstein stay
The Duke of York has admitted that he "let the side down" over his friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during an unprecedented television interview.
Following years of scrutiny over his links to the billionaire financier, Prince Andrew conceded for the first time that his behaviour had "not been something that was becoming of a member of the royal family".
Asked about repeated allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a 17-year-old, in 2001, the duke replied that he had "no memory" of ever meeting her.
Epstein was found dead in prison in the US in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Ms Giuffre, now 36, has since alleged that the duke had sex with her three times when she was 17 and a sex slave for Epstein.
The interview with BBC's Newsnight was conducted earlier this week at Buckingham Palace with the approval of the queen, and will be shown in full tonight at 9pm.
Royal sources said the duke had made the decision to grant the interview in the hope it might "draw a line" under the scandal before his 60th birthday next year. He is understood to have overruled aides who warned the move was a "bad idea".
In a clip broadcast last night, the duke was asked by the BBC's Emily Maitlis why he maintained a friendship with Epstein even after the paedophile financier was released from jail in 2011.
"I stayed with him and that's the bit... as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis," the duke replied. "Because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that."
Maitlis asked the duke directly whether he had sex with Ms Giuffre at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is said to have acted as Epstein's "madam".
"She says she met you in 2001; she says she dined with you, danced with you at Tramp nightclub in London," Maitlis said. "She went on to have sex with you in a house in Belgravia belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell, your friend. Your response?"
The duke replied: "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."
Ms Maitlis went on: "You don't remember meeting her?"
The duke responded: "No."
Prince Andrew has been dogged by claims about his relationship with Epstein since the billionaire was unmasked as a paedophile more than a decade ago.
Earlier this year unsealed court documents disclosed that two of Epstein's alleged sex slaves had accused the duke of making advances on them. Footage then emerged showing him at Epstein's home in 2011.
Irish Independent