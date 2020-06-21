'I know Bruckner took Madeleine, he now needs to confess,' says pal

Still missing: The body of Madeleine McCann has never been found. Photo: PA Wire

The former best friend of the man suspected of abducting Madeleine McCann says he is sure the German paedophile took the young girl.

In an extraordinary interview, Michael Tatschl, an Austrian drifter who lived with Christian Bruckner in Portugal, said he had told the police all about his "sick" and "perverted" friend who used to brag about his criminal exploits. Now, he has urged Bruckner to "admit it to the police and close it for good".

Speaking from his home outside Graz, Austria, where he has settled, the 47-year-old is adamant. "I know he did it," he claims.

"I was living with him at the time. He was my best friend but he was definitely a pervert and more than capable of snatching a child, for sexual kicks or money. I was sure it was him the minute the police came to find me in Austria."

Speaking for the first time about his old friend, Tatschl described how he became involved with Bruckner in Portugal at the turn of the millennium.

The pair lived, drank and committed crimes together.

"I was staying at his house and camping in a van in the garden. We spent a lot of time together and had good fun.

"But he was definitely quite a strange character. He was always quite criminal. He liked to brag about the crimes he had done and planned to do, and how he aimed to steal as much money as he could until he reached his dream of having €1m.

"It was rich pickings in Praia da Luz. He was always breaking into apartments and bragging about it," he claimed. "He was a very good burglar and would easily climb into first-floor apartments when tourists were out."

The pair lived at a rented farmhouse outside Praia da Luz. It is here where a camcorder was discovered that allegedly had footage of Bruckner raping a 72-year-old tourist at a villa in 2005. The video was destroyed, but the testimony of the two men who saw it helped convict Bruckner of the crime last year.

"That's how I found out he was a sick b*****d," said Tatschl. "It was of this elderly lady who was chained to a wooden post and she was being beaten and raped."

In 2006, while they were in jail for stealing fuel, the farmhouse was broken into. Cash, valuables and the camcorder were taken.

When the pair were released, Bruckner moved into a white and yellow VW Westfalia camper van, while Tatschl says he left Portugal for Orgiva, Spain. Five months later, Madeleine disappeared.

"He had lost the house but he was still enjoying living in the area. I think that confused the police a little as they were not sure where he was living exactly when Maddie vanished," he added.

Bruckner has a string of convictions, from molesting a six-year-old girl in a playground when he was a teen to the rape of the 72-year-old American in Praia da Luz more than a decade later.

German authorities say they have evidence that Madeleine is dead, and that Bruckner "did the deed" but have insufficient evidence to charge him.

"He was definitely a pervert," says Tatschl. "All his friends thought that about him. He had sexual issues but we didn't think that he liked young children.

"He always bragged about money. He even talked about selling kids maybe to Morocco. I didn't really think about it at the time, just brushed it off."

But things changed when he saw a TV series on the McCann case in March last year: "When I saw the Netflix documentary I knew immediately he was guilty." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent