‘I hope they are smart enough not to take such steps’ – NATO clash would lead to global catastrophe, says Vladimir Putin

People commemorate fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Lychakiv cemetery during marking the Defender of Ukraine Day in Lviv. Photo: reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that any direct clash of NATO troops with Russia would lead to a “global catastrophe”.

“I hope that those who are saying this are smart enough not to take such steps,” Putin said at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The Russian president also said there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country.

Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation.

He also repeated the Kremlin position that Russia was willing to hold talks, although he said they would require international mediation if Ukraine was prepared to take part.

Taken together, Putin’s comments appeared to suggest a slight softening of his tone as the war nears the end of its eighth month, after weeks of Ukrainian advances and significant Russian defeats.

Wall Street shares opened higher as traders interpreted them as easing geopolitical tensions.

But Putin – who has said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” – also warned of a “global catastrophe” in the event of a direct clash of NATO troops with Russia.

He was speaking after a week when Russia has staged its heaviest missile attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities since the start of its invasion of February 24 – an action that Putin has said was retaliation for an attack that damaged a Russian bridge to unilaterally annexed Crimea.

“We do not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine. No, of course not,” Putin said.

He said there was “no need for massive strikes” now because most designated targets had been hit.

Russia’s faltering invasion has confronted Putin with the deepest crisis of his 22 years as Russia’s paramount leader, as even loyal Kremlin allies have attacked his generals’ failings and the chaotic nature of the mobilisation.

But he answered “No” when asked if he had any regrets, saying failure to act in Ukraine would have been even worse.

“I want it to be clear: what is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly, but we would have got the same thing a little later, only in worse conditions for us, that’s all. So we are acting correctly and in a timely manner.”

The mobilisation has led in parts of Russia to the first signs of public criticism of the authorities since the war began.

Officials have acknowledged some mistakes were made in determining who would be called up.

Members of ethnic minorities and rural residents areas complained of being drafted at higher rates than ethnic Russians and city dwellers.

Defending the mobilisation order, Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that the front line was too long to defend solely with contract soldiers.

He said 222,000 out of an expected 300,000 reservists had already been mobilised.

Since the mobilisation order was given, Russian forces have continued to lose ground in eastern Ukraine and also lost a substantial area in the south.

A Western official said that some of the newly mobilised Russian troops were already on the battlefield taking casualties, and that their presence was unlikely to turn the tide in the war in Moscow’s favour.

Ukraine’s top general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi struck an upbeat tone, meanwhile, after his country’s rapid advances in the northeast and south in recent weeks.

“The strategic initiative is in our hands, so the main thing is not to stop,” Zaluzhnyi said after speaking by phone with the commander in chief of Europe’s NATO forces, US general Christopher Cavoli.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, put his country on what he called a heightened state of terrorism alert yesterday, the latest gesture from Putin’s closest international ally hinting at growing pressure to join the war.

Lukashenko has allowed Russian forces to use Belarus as a staging ground but has so far kept his own troops out of the war.

This week he announced Russian troops would be joining Belarus troops near the Ukrainian border.