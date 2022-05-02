| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I had to flee Russia, it was like watching a horror film unfold’ – ex-Gazprom vice-president calls for Putin to be put on trial for war crimes in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Expand

Close

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Just hours into the war, business executive Igor Volobuyev started receiving videos from childhood friends showing shells dropping on to his Ukrainian hometown Okhtyrka, near the border with Russia.

Mr Volobuyev had spent over two decades at Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas giant, rising to become a vice-president at Gazprombank, which is owned by the conglomerate and is the country’s third-largest bank.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy