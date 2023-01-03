| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

‘I feel like he was a grandfather to us’ – thousands queue up at St Peter’s to pay respects to former Pope Benedict

Unlike when Pope John Paul lay in state in 2005, Benedict's body bore no papal insignia or regalia

Priests, nuns and members of the public show their respect to former Pope Benedict in St Peter&rsquo;s Basilica, the Vatican. Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca Expand
Priests, nuns and members of the public show their respect to former Pope Benedict in St Peter&rsquo;s Basilica, the Vatican. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Expand

Close

Priests, nuns and members of the public show their respect to former Pope Benedict in St Peter&rsquo;s Basilica, the Vatican. Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca

Priests, nuns and members of the public show their respect to former Pope Benedict in St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican. Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca

Priests, nuns and members of the public show their respect to former Pope Benedict in St Peter&rsquo;s Basilica, the Vatican. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Priests, nuns and members of the public show their respect to former Pope Benedict in St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

/

Priests, nuns and members of the public show their respect to former Pope Benedict in St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican. Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca

Phillip Pullella

A steady stream of tens of thousands of people filed into St Peter’s Basilica yesterday to pay their respects to former Pope Benedict XVI, whose body lay in state without any papal paraphernalia ahead of his funeral on Thursday.

Benedict, a hero to conservative Catholics who yearned for a return to a more traditional church, died last Saturday at the age of 95 in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since 2013, when he became the first pope in 600 years to resign.

Most Watched

Privacy