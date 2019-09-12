'I don't fear schisms in the Church,' insists Pope

Speaking on board the papal plane on his return from a trip to Madagascar, Mauritius and Mozambique, the Pope said that he had been unfairly labelled "a Communist" by his critics, with the most vocal being conservative Catholics in the US.

In his strongest remarks yet on the risk of a schism, he said there had been many doctrinal splits during the 2,000-year history of the Church, although he prayed there would not be another.

"I am not afraid of schisms. I pray that there will be none, because what is at stake is people's spiritual health," he told journalists on board the plane.

The Pope's impassioned defence of migrants and refugees, his opposition to Donald Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border, his sympathy towards homosexuals and his openness to remarried divorcees being allowed to take communion have earned him the ire of conservatives.

He said that he was open to discussing differences of opinion with his critics, some of whom have accused him of heresy and have called for his resignation.

"Let there be dialogue, let there be correction if there is an error, but the schismatic path is not Christian," he said.

His critics were putting ideology over Catholic doctrine and deserved sympathy, not hostility.

"We need to be gentle with those who are tempted by these attacks, they are going through a tough time, we must accompany them gently," he said.

The Catholic Church last suffered a schism in 1988, when Marcel Lefebvre, an ultra-traditionalist French archbishop, ordained bishops without papal permission and started his own movement.

Francis insisted that many of his views were similar to those of Pope John Paul II, who is regarded as an icon by conservatives, in part for his role in standing up to the USSR and bringing about the fall of Communism.

"The social things that I say are the same things that John Paul II said, the same things. I copy him," he said.

"But they say the Pope is a communist."

He said he was happy for critics to address him openly, but condemned those who launched attacks in an underhand way.

"At least those who say something have the advantage of honesty in saying so. And I like that," he said.

"I don't like criticism when it's under the table, when they smile at you and then they try to stab you in the back," he added.

