‘I can go anywhere, but all I want is to go home’ – Galway Marathon runner who fled Kyiv

She has happy memories of running the Galway Marathon, but Ludemyla Moshkovska never envisaged having to run for her life.

After enduring rocket attacks on her neighbourhood and sleeping in the basement of an apartment block, the tax accountant decided it was time for her to get out.

Just 48 hours earlier, Ludemyla was in her home city of Kyiv and now she is in the safety of Poland.

“I leave my home just two days ago. I was staying in Kyiv all this time. We was sleeping in underground parking in the car. I decided it is time to move out of the city because it is getting very dangerous,” she says.

“It is very dangerous now. We have time you have to stay at home and if you go out from the home, it means that you are dangerous person and you can get shot.

“Every two hours, we have the alarm about the air attack. And it’s very dangerous and we don’t know where the bomb will come. And old people just need to stay on the ground. You are more scared at night.

“Personally just I saw by my eyes all the fire after one bomb was stationed (exploded). It was near and all our complex was shaking. It was rocket.”

The escape from teh capital Kyiv, which is under attack from Russian forces, to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine was still fraught with danger.

“I went with some neighbours to Lviv. I get from Kyiv to Lviv 26 hours in car, because we went by the safe road as big cities also attacked by bombs.”

Now Ludemyla’s primary concern is for her parents who live in the north of Ukraine on the border with Belarus, where there has also been fighting.

“Thirty houses were destroyed, private houses, it is not any military object and some administration building.

"They (her parents) are not safe. When they get alarm, they go to also underground, but I am worried because our house is near the centre of the city near the school and near the big administration of the city and I don’t know what to do.

"They stay because they say is dangerous to go somewhere. I hope it will stop,” she says.

Ludemyla had already made a move from her own home near the airport to the home of a friend in the city as she felt the airport’s surroundings would be attacked.

“It was a more safety place as they have underground parking. Near the airport we have security service, military academy and military point so it was too dangerous,” she says.

Not everyone though will leave. Following the incursion by Russian-backed separatists of 2014, a friend moved from the east of the country to Kyiv. Now the war has followed her but she is not moving again.

“My friend is from Donetsk and she was very scared,” Ludemyla says.

"She said, ‘I will not go from my home one more time because it was enough for me to go from Donetsk’.

"She stays now and we contact and she sends me photo and she says volunteers also send food and we are sorting them for our people in Kyiv.”