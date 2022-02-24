Dimitro carries suitcases after crossing the Polish Ukrainian border after a night of traveling by minibus from Lviv on February 24, 2022, in Medyka, Poland. Picture: Getty

Two Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion stood in the cold with their bags at the Hungarian border on Thursday, waiting for relatives living in Hungary to arrive and take them to safety.

Csaba Bodnar (27) and his younger brother Tamas, both from the large ethnic Hungarian minority in western Ukraine, woke to the news of the invasion and set off immediately, fearing conscription into Ukraine's military.

"No one wants to get conscripted, no one wants to die," said Tamas. "It's clear that those who can, they flee."

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) People take shelter in a subway after air raid sirens sounded across the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) A child stands at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel People wait to return to the city at Kyiv Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Alexander Bazhanov, 34, a technical manager from Mariupol walks at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko People wait at a bus station to go to western parts of the country, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas An American woman cries after crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston An American couple embraces after crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) A person walks past luggage carts at Kyiv Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko People walk in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko People are seen in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko People are seen in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Police investigate the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) An American couple walks with their luggage after fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston A police officer takes a photo of the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A family arrives at the Polish border crossing after fleeing violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston A woman cleans up broken glass after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Men mobilized for military service board a bus, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The pair were among small groups of people leaving Ukraine at the Beregsurany crossing into Hungary, some coming from as far as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, more than 800 km to the east, after Russia invaded.

The brothers had planned to start work in Hungary from next week in the town of Komarom near the Slovakian border, but the attack accelerated their plans.

Tamas had worked as a driver with his brother in the Ukrainian town of Berehove/Beregszasz.

Some people could be seen entering Hungary by car, but many came on foot, dragging suitcases over the frontier by hand.

The new arrivals in Hungary gathered at a small kiosk just a few hundred meters from the border, discussing plans and warming their hands in the cold.

A woman in her 40s wearing a winter jacket stood by the road with her 15-year-old son and just one large bag. She said she had brought her son as she feared he could be conscripted into the army if authorities lowered the age limit.

"I am afraid they will take my son," she said.

The woman, from Ukraine's ethnic Hungarian minority, works as a pastor in a nearby village, which she did not want to identify. She declined to give her name as she said she had to go back, not wanting to leave her parish behind. She said relatives living in Hungary would come and collect the boy.

A couple, Dmitry and Ksenia, both 23, left Kyiv late on Wednesday night by car. They crossed on foot into Hungary and plan to take a train to Germany where Dmitry's sister lives.

Dmitry says he is not fleeing conscription as he has heart problems and so would be unsuitable for army service.

"I am very worried for my mother, she could not yet make it (out of Kyiv)," he adds.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, many of them ethnic Hungarians, have worked in Hungary for years as wages are higher in Hungary. Among them is Eva, in her 40s, who works in the kiosk where those leaving Ukraine gathered on Thursday.

She said she had sent her two boys to the Czech Republic and her partner to Slovakia, afraid that they could be conscripted into the army.

"I am scared, I fear for my family ... for the men to be taken away into the army. I am a mother, how is it that I would have to send my child to die?" she said.

Ukraine’s capital awoke just before dawn to the thud of distant explosions as Russia’s offensive was unleashed.

An air-raid siren wailed close to the foreign ministry, which is in the heart of Kiev, apparently a rehearsal for a war that had already started.

By early morning, lines of vehicles could be seen at petrol stations, queuing for fuel, while roads leading out of the capital filled with traffic.

It was not immediately clear where they are headed.

But a woman said she had her car already filled with petrol and bags packed to escape with her husband and 10-year-old son and drive west as soon as any invasion started.

The thinking amongst Ukrainians is that the west of their vast country, which borders European Union nations such as Poland and Romania, is the safest place and the area least-likely to be seized, at least in the initial phase, by invading Russian troops.

It is why Britain’s ambassador and a small, remaining team of staff fled to the main western city of Lviv last week.

The sight of a number of residents seemingly choosing to leave Kiev is a significant change for this city.

Most people had spent the past couple of months trying to continue with their daily lives as normal despite increasingly stark warnings from the UK, the US and other western allies that a Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared imminent.

At the same time, they had been quietly preparing for the worst.

Sales of personal guns and ammunition have soared since December.

At one weapons store called Tactica, the logo read: Shooting is life.

A flag made out of bullets in the national colours of yellow and blue summed up a mood of patriotism and a willingness to fight.

There was also a chess board with bullets instead of chess pieces.

On one wall was a stretched glass cabinet filled with assault rifles, hunting rifles, shot guns and even a machete.

A shooting-range was attached to the store where people can come and learn how to shoot or fine-tune their skills.

On Wednesday – the day before the invasion started – one Ukrainian man enjoyed a session of target practice as a birthday present from his wife.

“I once served in the army and I wanted to renew my skills,” Anatoly Arefyanov (39) said.

He held up what he had used for target practice – a large piece of paper with the outline of the top half of a man – peppered with bullet holes.

“The situation is difficult and we need to be ready for anything now,” he said.

The shooting range had two lanes, with a rifle fixed at one end and the target hanging from a wire at the other.

Anyone using the facility must wear ear defenders and eye protection.

Pop music played out of an old-looking stereo on a shelf fixed to the back wall – which could be heard even with the ear protection.

Demand to use the facility has rocketed by up to 200 per cent over the past three months – an indicator perhaps of their will to prepare to resist should Russia troops reach their streets.

* Deborah Haynes is security and defence editor at Sky News.