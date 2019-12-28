Hypersonic missile is put into active service
A new intercontinental weapon which can fly at 27 times the speed of sound became operational yesterday, Russia's defence minister reported to President Vladimir Putin, bolstering the country's nuclear strike capability.
Mr Putin has described the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle as a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite.
The new weapon and a similar system being developed by China have troubled the United States, which has pondered defence strategies.
The Avangard is launched on top of an intercontinental ballistic missile but, unlike a regular missile warhead which follows a predictable path after separation, it can make sharp manoeuvres en route to its target, making it much harder to intercept.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Mr Putin the first missile unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered combat duty.
"I congratulate you on this landmark event for the military and the entire nation," Mr Shoigu said in a conference call with military leaders.
Russia's strategic missile forces chief, General Sergei Karakayev, said during the call the Avangard was put on duty with a unit in the Orenburg region in the southern Urals.
Mr Putin unveiled the Avangard among other prospective weapons systems in his state-of-the-nation address in March 2018, noting that its ability to make sharp manoeuvres on its way to a target will render missile defences useless. "It heads to target like a meteorite, like a fireball," he said.
