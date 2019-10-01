Hunters are being blamed for the loss of Belgium's first wild wolf in more than a century, conservationists monitoring the resurgent species claim.

Hunters suspected of killing first wild wolf in over 100 years

Naya, a she-wolf, has been missing since May.

Those observing the creature since it was first spotted in January last year fear the worst.

The evidence experts cite includes its male companion now exhibiting signs of being a lone wolf once more. The she-wolf was pregnant when last captured on a camera set up in rural Limburg, close to the Dutch border.

