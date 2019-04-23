Hunt for girl (6) after women's bodies found

Detectives in Cyprus are searching for a six-year-old girl whose mother's decomposed body was found in an abandoned mineshaft, together with that of another woman.

Mary Rose Tiburcio and her daughter, Sierra Graze Seucalliuc, went missing in May last year. Believed to be either 38 or 39, the Filipino national's corpse was discovered just over a week ago. Her daughter remains unaccounted for.

Several days later, the body of a naked and bound woman was pulled from the flooded shaft in Mitsero, west of the island's capital Nicosia. It is thought she was a 28-year-old, also from the Philippines, who vanished last year, although her identity has not been confirmed.

A Greek Cypriot National Guard officer, who allegedly told investigators he had strangled the mother after they met through a dating website, is being questioned by police. The 35-year-old suspect was remanded in custody last week.

Underwater cameras have also been deployed to search a lake near the mine for the girl's body.

Nicosia CID chief Neophytos Shailos told the 'Cyprus Mail' that the suspect met Ms Tiburcio through online dating site Badoo.

Women from the island's Filipino community held a candlelight vigil at the weekend.

Independent News Service