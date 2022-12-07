Hungary’s Viktor Orban prevents €18bn in EU funds going to Ukraine in row over corruption and gay rights

Hungary yesterday blocked €18bn in EU aid going to Ukraine in a bid to force Brussels to release frozen funds to Budapest.

The European Commission last week said it would not pay €13.3bn in EU funds and coronavirus recovery money to Hungary due to concerns over corruption, the erosion of democratic standards and a crackdown on gay and trans rights.

“Hungary considers it a dangerous precedent that the payment of EU funds to Hungary is linked to other, completely unrelated issues,” said Mihaly Varga, the country’s finance minister.

The Hungarian economy, which is facing soaring inflation, is heavily dependent on EU funds and desperate to get about €5.6bn from the EU’s coronavirus recovery package.

Ukraine needs the loan to counter its rapidly increasing state deficit and to keep the country running amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Prime minister Viktor Orban has been accused of being soft on Vladimir Putin after criticising EU sanctions against Moscow for the illegal invasion of Ukraine and signing a new gas deal with the Kremlin.

His government blocked the aid to Ukraine and a bill to introduce a minimum corporate tax rate in the bloc at a meeting of EU finance ministers in the Belgian capital.

After the meeting, Mr Varga denied that Budapest had wielded its veto because he claimed the issue was not put to a vote of ministers.

“All such claims are fake news,” he said. “Contrary to erroneous reports in the press today, the €18bn aid for Ukraine was not on the agenda.”

But all the other 26 EU members approved the financial aid package for Ukraine at the meeting.

A vote was not needed because approval could only be finalised by unanimous consent and Budapest had made it clear it would block the measure.

The veto sets up a showdown between Mr Orban and other EU leaders at next week’s European Council summit with Budapest insisting it won’t back down until it gets the money.

Hungary needs the other EU countries to approve the disbursement of cash from the coronavirus fund before December 19 or it could lose access to 70pc of it.

The EU plan is to collectively raise money for Kyiv on the international markets raised against the EU budget.

Hungary insists it is willing to send funds to Ukraine bilaterally but is not prepared to endorse more common EU debt.

The EU has already been left red-faced over late payments of aid to Ukraine. Zbynek Stanjura, the Czech finance minister who chaired the meeting, said. “Our ambition remains that we will start disbursements to Ukraine in January.”

Some members of the European Parliament said the EU was being blackmailed by Hungary.

“The fact that Orban is blocking financial assistance to Ukraine speaks volumes about the side that he’s on,” said Terry Reintke, a German Green MEP. “The EU cannot continue to try and appease an outright autocrat like Viktor Orban.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)