Hungary’s Viktor Orban prevents €18bn in EU funds going to Ukraine in row over corruption and gay rights

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Jack Parrock and James Crisp

Hungary yesterday blocked €18bn in EU aid going to Ukraine in a bid to force Brussels to release frozen funds to Budapest.

The European Commission last week said it would not pay €13.3bn in EU funds and coronavirus recovery money to Hungary due to concerns over corruption, the erosion of democratic standards and a crackdown on gay and trans rights.

