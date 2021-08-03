Hungary ‘could leave EU by end of the decade’

Hungary could reassess its membership of the European Union by the end of the decade, the country’s finance minister has warned.

Mihaly Varga said Hungary was likely to rethink its position once it becomes a net contributor to the EU’s budget, adding fuel to the debate over its place in the bloc in the lead-up to the country’s elections next year.

“When we calculate that we will already be net contributors to the EU, the issue could get a new perspective,” said Mr Varga, one of the more moderate members within Right-wing prime minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet.

“Especially if the attacks in Brussels are continuous because of the choice of values.”

Mr Varga added that if a hypothetical vote were to take place this year for Hungary to join the EU now, he would “be among those who voted yes”.

Hungary joined the EU in 2004 and has always taken more out of the budget than it has paid in.

In the EU’s 2018 budget cycle for example, Hungary received around €4.97bn from the budget – money mainly aimed at trying to even out inequalities across the bloc.

While still part of the EU that year, the UK paid £8.35bn (€9.77bn) into the pot.

Hungary is expected to become a net contributor by 2030, meaning it will pay in rather than taking out.

Meanwhile, Hungary is locked in a battle with Brussels and the other EU member states over access to its slice of the €749bn pot of cash being created for the economic recovery from the pandemic.

In June, Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, said that Hungary had “no business being in the European Union any more”.

