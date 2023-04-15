Hungarians encouraged to report parents of transgender children under tough new laws

Hungarians will be encouraged to report on their neighbours if they suspect them of raising transgender children, under a new law approved by the government this week.

They will be able to lodge an official complaint against parents found to be infringing their children’s right to “an identity appropriate to their sex at birth”.

Under the country’s constitution, marriage is enshrined as a partnership between a man and a woman and the adoption of children by same-sex couples has been effectively banned by Viktor Orban’s government.

It has also restricted the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, a policy for which it has been sanctioned by the EU.

Hungary’s ministry of justice said the law was aimed at protecting “the Hungarian way of life”. The ministry said: “The law is not about punishment due to reported cases, but about the protection of whistleblowers.

“The government believes it is important that whistleblowers filing reports… with regard to public interests attached to the protection of the Hungarian way of life should also be able to use the new reporting system.”

The law includes measures to make sure authorities investigate complaints over everything from workplace misconduct to corruption.

Mr Orban, who has alarmed Brussels with his brand of nationalist populism, was elected for a fourth consecutive term in office in April last year.

Last year, the European Commission brought a lawsuit before the European Court of Justice against Hungary for a law introduced in 2021 that discriminates against LGBTQ+ people.

The law forbids the “representation or promotion” to minors of homosexuality or gender change.

Fifteen of the EU’s 27 member states are backing the legal action by Brussels against Hungary.

The concerted action by member nations was criticised last week by some in the Hungarian government.

“We will not give in to pressure, we will protect our children,” Judit Varga, the justice minister, wrote on Facebook.

“It is sad that several member state governments have given in to the gender propaganda promoted from Brussels and overseas.”