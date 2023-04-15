| 2.6°C Dublin

Hungarians encouraged to report parents of transgender children under tough new laws

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has spearheaded a number of anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Photo: AP Photo/Franc Zhurda Expand

Nick Squires

Hungarians will be encouraged to report on their neighbours if they suspect them of raising transgender children, under a new law approved by the government this week.

They will be able to lodge an official complaint against parents found to be infringing their children’s right to “an identity appropriate to their sex at birth”.

