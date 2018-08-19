News Europe

Hundreds of bridges in France are at 'risk of collapse' in coming years - audit

The incident has sparked concerns over the upkeep of other bridges which were designed to have a lifespan of 50 years (AP)
This truck came to a stop on the very edge of the collapsed mid-section of the bridge (AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

An audit commissioned by the French government says about 840 French bridges are suffering from serious damages and at risk of eventual collapse.

President Emmanuel Macron's government had already promised new infrastructure spending but is coming under new pressure after last week's bridge collapse in neighbouring Italy that killed 43 people.

The audit, published on Sunday by the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, says of the 12,000 government-maintained bridges in France, a third need repairs and 7pc, or about 840 bridges, present a "risk of collapse" in the coming years and may be closed down.

The audit does not address thousands of other French bridges maintained by private companies or local authorities.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne told broadcaster Franceinfo last week that bridge "maintenance is our priority".

