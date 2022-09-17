Hundreds of bodies are proof of Russian war crimes – Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian forces carry a body recovered from a mass grave near the town of Izium that was recently liberated from Russian forces. Photo: Gleb Garanich /Reuters

UKRAINIAN officials said yesterday they had found hundreds of bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, buried in territory recaptured from Russian forces, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called proof of war crimes by the invaders.

Mr Zelensky said many corpses were also found at other sites in the northeast and he appealed for foreign powers to step up weapons supplies, saying the outcome of the war hinged on their swift delivery.

“As of today, there are 450 dead people, buried. But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories,” Mr Zelensky said in his presidential office yesterday.

The head of the pro-Russian administration which abandoned the area last week accused Ukrainians of staging the atrocities at the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region. “I have not heard anything about burials,” Vitaly Ganchev told Rossiya-24 state television.

Outside the city yesterday, officials wearing masks and protective suits were digging out bodies at the site in a forest where around 200 makeshift wooden crosses were scattered among trees.

“We are at the site of the mass burial of people, civilians who were buried here, and now according to our information they all have the signs of violent death,” Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov said.

“There are bodies with hands tied behind (their backs). Each fact will be investigated and will be properly and legally evaluated.”

Officials laid the exhumed bodies out in white body bags. Some were wrapped in rags. One was in military fatigues.

In a separate video address on Izium, Mr Zelensky said authorities had found a mass grave containing the bodies of 17 soldiers, some of which bore obvious signs of torture.

If the number of bodies is confirmed, the site in Izium, a former Russian front-line stronghold, would be the biggest mass burial found in Europe since the aftermath of the 1990s Balkan wars.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had heard the reports. “This is part, horrifically, of... an ongoing story,” he said. “Whenever we see the Russian tide recede from the parts of Ukraine that it has occupied, we see what’s left in its wake.”



Russian President Vladimir Putin did not immediately respond to the accusations, but brushed off Ukraine’s lightning counter-offensive and warned that Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure.

Speaking after a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Putin cast the invasion as a necessary step to prevent what he said was a Western plot to break Russia apart.

“The Kiev authorities announced that they have launched and are conducting an active counter-offensive operation. Well, let’s see how it develops, how it ends up,” Putin said with a grin.

Russia regularly denies targeting civilians during what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine and has said in the past that accusations of human rights abuses are a smear campaign.

In Kupiansk, a northeastern railway junction city whose partial capture by Kyiv’s forces on Saturday cut Russia’s supply lines and led to the swift collapse at the front, small units of Ukrainian troops were securing a nearly deserted ghost town.

A formerly Russian-occupied police station had been hastily abandoned. Russian flags and a portrait of Putin lay on the floor amid broken glass. Records had been torched. Behind the steel doors of the station’s jail cells there was blood on the floor and stains on the mattresses.



After a week of rapid gains in the northeast, Ukrainian officials have sought to dampen expectations that they could continue to advance at that pace. They say Russian troops who fled the Kharkiv region are now digging in and planning to defend territory in neighbouring Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.

“It is of course extremely encouraging to see that Ukrainian armed forces have been able to take back territory and also strike behind Russian lines,” said Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“At the same time, we need to understand that this is not the beginning of the end of the war. We need to be prepared for the long haul.”