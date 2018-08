Hundreds of people were hurt, five seriously, when a wooden platform collapsed at a seaside music festival in northwestern Spain on Sunday night, state television RTVE reported.

Hundreds of people were hurt, five seriously, when a wooden platform collapsed at a seaside music festival in northwestern Spain on Sunday night, state television RTVE reported.

Hundreds injured as platform collapses into the sea at Spanish music festival

There were no reports of any fatalities from the incident which broadcaster Radio Galega said left 266 people injured at the O Marisquino festival in Vigo, a town in the Galicia region.

Vigo's mayor Abel Caballero said the platform that collapsed just before midnight was 30 metres long and 10 metres wide.

"There were loads, I mean loads of people" on the boardwalk, one witness told RTVE.

Preocupado por las noticias que llegan acerca del desplome de una parte de la pasarela de madera del Puerto de Vigo. Confiamos en que no se confirme ningún herido grave. Nos acercamos. #Marisquino18 pic.twitter.com/WLCF3aP3aM — Diego Gago Bugarín (@DiegoGagoB) August 12, 2018

Reuters