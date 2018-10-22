Hundreds flee as heavy floods hit Spain

A firefighter was found dead in the southern Spanish province of Malaga on Sunday, the fire service said, after heavy overnight rain swept through streets and forced hundreds of people from their homes.

In the town of Campillos, cars were borne along the streets by the water and left in wrecked piles after the flood subsided.

Almost 400 millimetres of rain fell in 24 hours in the town of Ardales - around 62 km (40 miles) from the main city of Malaga - alone, according to the regional government's environmental department.

Firefighter Jose Gil disappeared when the truck he was travelling in with two others overturned, the local fire service said on Twitter. His companions were rescued, but Gil was later found dead.

A firefighting truck is seen after crashing near the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities, on Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

Destroyed cars are seen on the street after a heavy rain and flash floods hit Campillos, southern Spain, October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Press Association