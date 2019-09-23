Huge march lobbies to undo Slovak abortion law

Tens of thousands marched in Slovakia's capital calling for a total ban on abortions in the predominantly Catholic country.

Abortion laws in Slovakia are relatively liberal compared to those in countries like Poland or Malta, which are among the strictest in the EU and often allow them only in cases like rape.

In Slovakia, on-demand abortions are legal up until 12 weeks of a pregnancy while abortions for health reasons are allowed until 24 weeks.

Conservative and far-right lawmakers want to allow them only up to six or eight weeks of pregnancy or ban them outright, and Parliament starts debating draft laws to restrict abortions this month.

It is unclear if the proposals will become law since the ruling Smer - a leftist, socially conservative party - and junior centre-right Slovak National Party in the government, have not said whether they will back any of them.

The organisers estimated turnout at the protest at about 50,000.

Irish Independent