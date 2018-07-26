Huge lake hidden under ice raises prospect of life on Mars

Using a radar instrument on an orbiting spacecraft, scientists have spotted what they said yesterday appears to be a sizable salt-laden lake under ice on the southern polar plain of Mars, a body of water they called a possible habitat for microbial life.

The reservoir they detected - roughly 20km in diameter, shaped like a rounded triangle and located about 1.5km beneath the ice surface - represents the first stable body of liquid water ever found on Mars.

Whether anywhere other than Earth has harboured life is one of the supreme questions in science, and the new findings offer tantalising evidence, though no proof. Water is considered a fundamental ingredient for life.

The researchers said it could take years to verify whether something is actually living in this body of water that resembles a subglacial lake on Earth, perhaps with a future mission drilling through the ice to sample the water below.

"This is the place on Mars where you have something that most resembles a habitat, a place where life could subsist," said planetary scientist Roberto Orosei, of Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica, in Italy, who led the research published in the journal 'Science'.

"This kind of environment is not exactly your ideal vacation, or a place where fish would swim," Mr Orosei added. "But there are terrestrial organisms that can survive and thrive, in fact, in similar environments. There are microorganisms on Earth that are capable of surviving even in ice."

Mars long ago was warmer and wetter, possessing significant bodies of water, as evidenced by dry lake beds and river valleys on its surface. There had been some signs of liquid water currently on Mars, including disputed evidence of water activity on Martian slopes, but not stable bodies of water.

Irish Independent