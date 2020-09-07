Huge crowd marches to Lukashenko residence in Minsk centre

Opposition supporters gather in front of police line toward the Independence Palace, residence of the President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus. Photo: AP Photo

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched yesterday to the outskirts of the presidential residence in the capital of Belarus, calling for the country's authoritarian leader to resign as protests against President Alexander Lukashenko entered their fifth week.

Protests also took place in major cities throughout Belarus, said Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova.

Crowd sizes for those protests were not immediately reported, but Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights organisation, said the demonstration in Minsk attracted more than 100,000 people.

Viasna reported that about 200 protesters were detained throughout the country, including more than 100 in Minsk.

The protests, unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration, began after the August 9 presidential vote that election officials said gave Mr Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80pc support.

Protesters say the results were rigged, and some explained to journalists exactly how the fraud took place in their districts. Mr Lukashenko has ruled the country since 1994, regularly repressing dissent and press freedom.

Police violently cracked down on demonstrators in the first days of the protests, arresting some 7,000 people and beating hundreds.

Police and army troops blocked off the centre of Minsk yesterday, but demonstrators marched to the outskirts of the Palace of Independence, the president's working residence that lies 3km outside the city centre.

The palace grounds were blocked off by phalanxes of shield-bearing riot police and water cannon.

Irish Independent