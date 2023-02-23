How Zelensky’s sweatshirt became the most powerful piece of clothing in the world

He has worn it to meet fellow world leaders, while directing his country’s fight-back against Russia and while meeting troops on the frontline.

In the past year, Volodymyr Zelensky’s sweatshirt has become the most famous top in the world. But it’s more than that. It is also one of the most celebrated political outfits in history.

The sweatshirt is from U-Shirt, a small Ukrainian brand born in the wake of the war as a way to make Ukraine’s voice heard. You can buy the ‘President’s sweatshirt’, as it’s dubbed on U-Shirt’s website for €95.

Superficially, it might be easy to think the sweatshirt’s significance simply revolves around the fact it’s another example of casual political style – like Barack Obama’s rolled-up sleeves or Emmanuel Macron’s absence of a tie.

But it’s more than that. Much more. It’s a deliberate political statement.

The simplicity of his clothes spoke to an urgency for peace and for aid

Much like Churchill’s siren suit – so-called because he adopted a worker’s onesie during World War II so he could slip it on in the event of an air raid – Zelensky is fusing political influence with a style that speaks to both public and media alike.

That it has an army feel – the president has a near-identical collection in olive and black and normally teams them with combat trousers – clearly speaks volumes.

Historically, it is military commanders such as Napoleon or Michael Collins who are most revered as leaders – and Zelensky cannot claim a background in the armed forces. But the sweatshirt also hits a more casual note.

When Zelensky addressed the EU or the US Congress, or met with Joe Biden, the simplicity of his clothes spoke to an urgency for peace and for aid.

It is a marked contrast with Putin’s style – for this is a look that is fundamentally about disdain for the Russian leader.

By sporting the sweatshirt, Zelensky minimises Putin’s petulant machismo, pricking the Russian president’s brittle demeanour – and in a flash making him seem like some outmoded fascist blockhead from the mid 20th century.

The sweatshirt semaphored Zelensky’s refusal to take Putin – with his (€11,400) Loro Piana jackets and €10,000 Blancpain Grande Date Aqua Lung watch – seriously.

Zelensky’s refusal to “dress up” for Putin, his refusal to look as though he’s cowed, means he’s making a mockery of Putin’s doomed and overripe attempt to rebuild the Soviet Union.

I was in Ukraine this week, visiting the landmine charity Halo – and there was no escaping images of Zelensky in the sweatshirt.

He was there on the flickering TV screens in the enormous cafe in Lviv’s monolithic train station; on the front page of the newspapers scattered in the breakfast bar in The International Hotel in Kyiv; and on the colourful posters in the ops room in Halo’s headquarters, where staff oversee 700 workers who are minesweeping the huge expanses of Ukrainian soil that are seeded with unexploded Russian missiles, bombs and mines.

‘He is a man of the people and he looks like a man of the people’

Talking to Ukrainians as they practised minesweeping, I learnt they were resolute, angry and determined to do whatever they could to defeat Putin – and they all seemed to love Zelensky.

“He is a man of the people and he looks like a man of the people,” said one.

This is where the sweatshirt works more magic, proclaiming: “I am with the army, even though I am not in the army”; “I am a man who gets things done, who does things instead of saying things”; “I am a man who doesn’t have the time to change his clothes, who doesn’t have time to put on a suit”.

Basically, Zelensky’s sweatshirt says: “I am me and I am going to win. So f**k you.”

So when did the rest of the world notice the Zelensky top? I date it to his appearance at the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol, last December – in which the olive-green sweatshirt was adorned with a golden trident on the chest. (The trident is the main element of Ukraine’s coat of arms.)

That’s when men everywhere found they could identify with Zelensky. He looks like a dad, with a bit of heaviness around his trunk, and makes little attempt to make himself presentable.

There is also a hint of Hollywood rebel hero – the last man to wear a sweatshirt with such panache was Steve McQueen as Captain Virgil Hilts in The Great Escape.

Other men have caught on – after images of Zelensky first went around the world in March last year, Macron was photographed with chin stubble wearing a hoodie with the logo of an elite parachute unit.

Zelensky’s one other piece of signature clothing – his zip-up jacket by a brand called M-TAC – has sold out.

One of his M-TAC jackets that he had signed was auctioned for £90,000 (€102,000) at a charity fundraiser hosted by the Ukrainian embassy in London. On eBay, you can buy a knock-off version of the U-Shirt for £22.

Predictably, there are some who don’t like what Zelensky does and think that the sweatshirt has become something of a lazy visual shorthand.

But, to me, this is a man who defiantly understands his audience – the people of Ukraine, and the world he wants to unite behind him.

When Zelensky entered the political arena he learned that in order to make people sit up and listen he would need an act, a spiel, a narrative, a story to keep the world interested.

And with the sweatshirt, Zelensky found the perfect vehicle.