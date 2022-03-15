| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Zelensky could convince Vladimir Putin to back down and make peace

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP Expand
A man carries sandbags from Sobachyy beach to bolster the defences of the southern city of Odessa. Photo: Nacho Doce/Reuters Expand

Close

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

A man carries sandbags from Sobachyy beach to bolster the defences of the southern city of Odessa. Photo: Nacho Doce/Reuters

A man carries sandbags from Sobachyy beach to bolster the defences of the southern city of Odessa. Photo: Nacho Doce/Reuters

/

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP

James Crisp

The British government is fond of saying that Vladimir Putin “must fail” and be seen to fail in his invasion of Ukraine.

But if the Russian president has the choice of a humiliating defeat, which could bring his regime’s survival into question, or further escalation, he may well double down on his bloody war.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy