How will Vladimir Putin spin this one? Questions hang over how Crimea attacks could have been pulled off

Military planners love naming the different “phases” of their operations: Phase One, the break-in; Phase Two, the assault; Phase Three, the reorganisation; Phase Four, the consolidation. And so on until one’s head spins.

The “phase” term is chucked around like Russian ammunition after a Himars strike, but at least the numbering convention can be understood by the layman.

One phase, though, pushes the bounds of credulity to breaking point and sounds like something from a Stephen King novel: Phase Zero: the shaping.

The term “shaping the battlefield” is used by military planners to describe the manoeuvres in a campaign prior to the main fight breaking out. Shaping does not necessarily mean an absence of engagement between forces and can be an incredibly violent period.

The shaping phases of both recent interventions by US-led coalitions into Iraq lasted weeks, as air-defence systems and headquarters were targeted for destruction.

What seems to be happening now in Crimea could well be the shaping phase of the anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kherson region.

Yesterday alone, three sites of significant military advantage to Russia appear to have been destroyed in Crimea: an airbase near the village of Gvardeyskoye in the centre of the peninsula, an electricity sub-station near the vital rail line at Dzhankoi in the north, and an ammunition dump nearby.

Moscow’s defence ministry is reported by state media to have blamed the sub-station attack on “sabotage”.

Whatever the causes, the blasts will limit Russia’s ability to reinforce its forces in the south of Ukraine just as Kyiv is thought to be planning a major counter-offensive.

Why, and how, are they happening now? Ukrainian forces would have welcomed the destruction of such sites at any point over the last six months. However, watching them all go up in smoke over the narrow period of a few days lends Ukraine a sense of momentum and invincibility.

It has also instilled fear into the thousands of Russian civilians now flocking to escape the peninsula.

They will be flooding social media channels with images of war, challenging Moscow’s increasingly unsupportable explanation that this is a “special military operation”.It will be interesting to watch how Vladimir Putin spins that one. The “how” demands a more speculative answer.

So shocked were holidaymakers that saw explosions near Saki airfield last week, that images from many different angles and time frames have been shared publicly. None show the tell-tale signs of ballistic missiles or kamikaze drones heading towards their targets.

The same can be said, so far, for the images of the strikes that occurred yesterday. If not from the air, where then did the attacks come from?

The idea of partisan activity is unlikely. If these attacks are part of a co-ordinated campaign supported with explosives from Kyiv, that speaks of a level of capability beyond the most committed civilians. The planning and soldiering skills required to carry out such raids need years, not weeks, of training.

Which leaves us with the increasingly plausible suggestion that credit for the destruction can be laid at the door of Ukraine’s special forces. If so, they are unlikely to have been there from the start of the campaign.

Hiding in plain sight in civilian attire or camouflaged in rural areas for such a length of time is incredibly risky. More likely they would have been inserted in recent weeks, slowly building up caches of explosives and weapons – in several sites to guard against compromise by Russian forces – and finalising attack plans.

Given the destruction of equipment and the level of fear instilled in civilians and soldiers alike, their mission may be complete.

Whether this was Phase Zero, the shaping actions ahead of a wider Ukrainian assault in the Kherson region, should be revealed in the next couple of weeks.

