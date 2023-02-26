How volunteers in Russia are risking everything to smuggle Ukrainian war refugees into the EU

To avoid the authorities, thousands of displaced Ukrainians in Russia are relying on a discreet network of unofficial volunteers — a sort of Slavic echo of the Underground Railroad — working to bring war refugees through Russia to safety in Europe.

These volunteers are not linked to each other and are not part of an organisation. The common denominator is the risk they face from the Russian security forces, who have cracked down on all manner of civil society groups.

The independent volunteers do all kinds of things. Some process help requests, while others help care for pets, gather food, clothing and medicine, or deliver to makeshift warehouses. Hosts who open their doors to Ukrainians or drivers who transport them across the Russian border face the steepest risk, as they are the ones interacting directly with refugees and the authorities.

None of the volunteers’ activities is illegal, but amid Russia’s wartime laws anything that involves Ukraine is sensitive and regarded unfavourably by the security services.

“In our country, any volunteer organisation or any kind of attempt to self-organise is like a red rag for a bull,” a Ukrainian-born volunteer in her late 50s, who has lived in Russia for most of her life and has a Russian passport, said. She was at a stop on her way to bring nine Ukrainians to the Finnish border from St Petersburg.

She makes the trip about five times a month, each time a gamble. A lot could go wrong: The car might swerve on the road, its battery could die in the bitter cold, a tyre could burst. The Russian border guard might be in a bad mood, a refugee might do something to attract attention.

The volunteer recalled one passenger getting so drunk at the border that he tried to bum a cigarette from a Federal Security Service (FSB) guard. ​

“As long as you are here in my car and we have not reached the Finnish border, you listen only to me,” the volunteer strictly admonished her passengers as a family boarded her minivan at St Petersburg train station.

The Kremlin’s desire for total control in a wartime setting has targeted volunteer movements, forcing some to work in exile or shut down completely.

Those now aiding Ukrainians are split into two camps: “official” groups, like the one run by the governing United Russia party, and “unofficial” networks.​

The “official” groups help Russian authorities place Ukrainians in shelters, where they are insistently offered Russian passports that make travel to the EU nearly impossible. These groups deliver aid to occupied areas of eastern Ukrainian territories that the Kremlin now refers to as “liberated”.

Having passed the ideological check, they have no issue fundraising or talking publicly about their work.

The “unofficial” volunteers bring phones to replace those seized by Russia at the border, find veterinarians for sick pets, obtain hard-to-find medicines, and do myriad other tasks, some mundane, others lifesaving. They also offer a lifeline for those seeking shelter in a country that invaded their own. They charter buses, buy train tickets or drive families to the border.

In some towns, the “unofficial volunteers ” were forced to halt their activities after pressure from local law enforcement. Last May, police came to a temporary shelter in Tver, northwest of Moscow. They questioned Ukrainians about an independent Russian volunteer, Veronika Timakina (20) asking if she was “engaged in campaigning activities,” took photos of them or invited them to join any political party, Russian news outlets Verstka and Mediazona reported.

Tver’s Orthodox diocese was in charge of refugees there, and according to Timakina, Ukrainians were treated in a rather dismissive manner.

It was difficult for them to get any support, including the €130 payment promised by Russian President Vladimir Putin to all Ukrainians relocating to Russia.

Timakina’s house and two other volunteers’ homes were later raided as part of a criminal probe into whether they were involved in spreading “fake information” about the Russian army, a criminal charge Russia created at the onset of the invasion.

All three activists left Russia, fearing further persecution.