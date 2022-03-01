| 7.3°C Dublin

How unlikely hero Volodymyr Zelensky is winning over the world

Ukrainian president's mastery of social media is winning the information war, but how long can it last, asks Harry de Quetteville

Pictured: Zelensky records a video from the streets of Kyiv Expand

Pictured: Zelensky records a video from the streets of Kyiv

Pictured: Zelensky records a video from the streets of Kyiv

Harry de Quetteville

Away from the armoured columns of Russian tanks, from the fighter jets, explosions and queues of refugees seeking escape from the nightmare that has befallen them, another battle for Ukraine is being fought - an information war to galvanise opinion abroad and bolster morale at home. And in comedian-turned-Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it has found an unlikely hero.

Since the moment Russian troops crossed the border into his country, Zelenskyy has not only surprised his critics, he has won over countless new fans. Those who considered him a lightweight who misread the grim reality of Moscow's military build up have discovered a steely and savvy media
operator in military drab capable of delivering by turns one-liners to raise a gritty smile and defiance to leave audiences in tears. Even his translator broke down and blubbed over the weekend.

