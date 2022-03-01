How unlikely hero Volodymyr Zelensky is winning over the world

Away from the armoured columns of Russian tanks, from the fighter jets, explosions and queues of refugees seeking escape from the nightmare that has befallen them, another battle for Ukraine is being fought - an information war to galvanise opinion abroad and bolster morale at home. And in comedian-turned-Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it has found an unlikely hero.

Since the moment Russian troops crossed the border into his country, Zelenskyy has not only surprised his critics, he has won over countless new fans. Those who considered him a lightweight who misread the grim reality of Moscow's military build up have discovered a steely and savvy media

operator in military drab capable of delivering by turns one-liners to raise a gritty smile and defiance to leave audiences in tears. Even his translator broke down and blubbed over the weekend.

It is an apparently uncomplicated story of good versus evil that works particularly well online by allowing audiences to pick sides, says Sara McCorquodale, owner of social media intelligence agency Corq and author of Influence. "Binary narratives tend to be more successful on social media. There's a tribalism that kicks in."

For many consumers in the West, she says social media "is about being right, being the person who has the final word. This war has given a lot of people an opportunity to be on the side of good." The truth, she says, is that it is "Zelenskyy who has emerged as this hero to save the day".

With his handheld smartphone footage broadcast direct to his people (and Russians, for whom Google-owned YouTube is the most popular internet platform), as well as his internet-ready soundbites ("Glory to Ukraine" or, when offered US evacuation "I need ammunition, not a ride"), the 44-year-old is proving a master of the modern, personality-driven communication age. Across social media platforms, his brief, uplifting clips are shared among tens of millions. He seems to be well aware that, as a US study revealed three years ago, 68 per cent of Ukrainians get their news from social networks, more even than television.

Meanwhile, Russians spend nearly 2.5 hours on social media each day, making them the most active users in Europe.

Not for Ukraine, then, the fatal anonymity that allowed Chamberlain to dismiss the Nazi invasion of the Sudetenland as a "quarrel in a far awa country, between people of whom we know nothing": Zelenskyy is making sure that, from Sydney to Sheffield, Berlin to Boston, foreigners know exactly who Ukrainians are, and rally to their cause.

It is an understanding of audience-building rooted in his showbiz past.

No one knows more than he the alchemy that such myth-making can have, turning fiction into fact. After all, he was propelled to the presidency in the first place by an anti-corruption campaign that blossomed from his role in a hit television show in which his character, a teacher, rose to th Ukrainian presidency on the back of an anti-corruption campaign.

His entertainment back catalogue only entrenches his country's westward leanings. It turns out he is his nation's Strictly Come Dancing winner, a writer of romcoms, the dubbed voice of Paddington.

Compare that to the self-important media projections of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, whose own photo-ops - all ice-bath plunging, bare-chested riding strongman - offer a purely unintentional form of comedy. Even Putin has had to admit that some of his stunts have been staged for propaganda purposes; little wonder, then, that when he was pictured landing a huge pike, for example, many Russians chortled and assumed it was a set up.

Zelenksy's own media campaigns are less easily dismissed. Superficial, perhaps - but they serve a strategic purpose, selfie-films on the streets of Kyiv instantly exploding rumours that he has fled, for example. Swift rebuttal is buttressed by relentless bargaining. Barely had EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared him "an inspiration" than he was back on Ukraine's screens, pleading for Ukraine to be made an instant EU member.

What took its neighbour, Poland, 11 years, Zelenskyy spots an opportunity to accomplish in 11 hours.

Such winning fluency and immediacy in communications only begins with Zelenskyy. Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, is another former celebrity taking up the information war - and, as world heavyweight boxing champion, he arguably had a far bigger public profile before the conflict than

Zelenskyy.

Like many Ukrainian politicians, he too has been using social media to communicate directly with his people. His platform of choice is Telegram, a WhatsApp-style messaging service that emphasises encryption.

Oddly for a service in which key Ukrainians put such faith, Telegram was founded by a Russian, billionaire Pavel Durov. Though he lives in Dubai, and Telegram claims it has neither employees nor computer equipment in Russia, experts have suggested its services may be vulnerable to Russian exploitation.

Through his posts, Klitschko, like countless ordinary Ukrainians, enables the watching world to follow the fighting in near real time - to track convoys of armoured personnel carriers moving in one direction, or refugees in another. Such a wealth of tactical information, of videos posted from dashboard cameras, cross-checked with maps and the satellite imagery now easily available, allows armchair strategists to zoom in on flashpoints almost as they happen, from images of a "body covered by blanket in street" in Uman, in the southern Ukrainian province of Cherkasy Oblast, to pictures of a shelled playground in Chernihiv, in the north.

The most professional analysts of such "open-source intelligence", like the agency Bellingcat, can now produce insights to rival state intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, a wealth of personal stories, often related in fluent English by Ukrainian mothers, on the road with their young children having been forced to say goodbye to parents and husbands, only score another Ukrainian victory in foreign hearts and minds. These intimate stories, alongside such tragic tales as that of the schoolgirl Polina, reportedly killed in the fighting and whose face and pink-streaked hair were beamed around the world yesterday, only deepen the connection between Ukrainians and the outside world, where it is echoed by celebrities from Madonna to Professor Brian Cox, and acted on by charities and governments. Outgunned, Ukraine knows that profile matters.

Which is why the sometimes risible efforts of Russia's once-feared "troll-factories" - propaganda units spewing misinformation on social media platforms to sow division or chaos in the West - can seem baffling. One video, apparently claiming an elderly man's leg had been blown off by Ukrainian saboteurs, was taken offline when it became clear the man in question already had a fake leg.

An explanation is that, unlike attempts to influence elections abroad, this time the audience for Russia's troll-factories is domestic. As Christo Grozev, Bellingcat's executive director, noted: "If you're wondering if [the] Kremlin's poorly executed war propaganda works on its domestic audience: sadly, it does. Have been talking to young people from Russia's countryside. They are convinced Ukraine is shelling."

In this cyberwar, though, Ukraine has its own allies, including Elon Musk, who has responded to Ukrainian requests for his satellite internet service, Starlink, to replace terrestrial networks brought down by the war. How effective Starlink will be remains to be seen: "He [Musk] has this long history of seeming to save the day, and being the hero, and actually doing very, very little," says McCorquodale.

Then there's the underground hacker group Anonymous, which says it has declared war on Russia, and may have played a part in hacking into three Russian news websites yesterday and replacing them with anti-war messages.

Facebook's parent company Meta also seems far more willing than in the past to intervene and label disinformation emanating in this case from Russia; Moscow has responded by taking steps to "partially restrict access" to Facebook.

It is a digital tit-for-tat that echoes the military exchanges on the physical battlefield. Yet social-media success, for all its importance, is no guarantee of military victory. The conflicts of the Arab Spring, in Libya and Egypt and Syria, were also subject to detailed online scrutiny,

their tales of civilian casualties no less heart-wrenching.

Remind me, how did things ultimately pan out there?