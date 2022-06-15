How Ukraine’s ‘women-warriors’ are playing a vital role in the war

A Ukrainian servicewoman throws sand into a grave of Evgeny Khrapko, a combat medic and instructor of tactical medicine who was killed in a mission, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during his farewell ceremony in Kharkiv, Ukraine June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Arranging an interview with Kateryna is difficult. The situation on the front line, where she serves, is complicated and constantly changing. In the Ukrainian army, she is a marksman – a role mostly filled by men, as she proudly notes in a recent video call.

A native of the Ukrainian Donbas town New York, Kateryna (44) has dreamed of joining the army since she was six years old.

Back then, women had limited functions in the Soviet military, mostly focused on helping male soldiers and not actually fighting.

In Ukraine, that has changed: Kateryna is one of many Ukrainian women who have joined the war effort – including on the front lines – to perform a variety of crucial roles in response to the country’s urgent situation.

Ukrainian women can now hold 63 more positions, including as marksmen and snipers.

As soon as Ukrainian women were allowed to fight, Kateryna – a divorced mother of two – joined the army. For her, the issue was personal: The Russians were attacking her native Donbas.

She is a kickboxing champion and has worked as a trainer for different forms of martial arts. She quit the army after a year to care for her children. But when Russia invaded this year, she returned to the front line. She tells me that now “it is OK to be a woman-warrior in Ukraine”.

There are 37,000 women in the Ukrainian army, and more than 1,000 have already become commanders, according to Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska.

Valeriia Lira (28) from the northern region of Sumy, also joined the army. She was formerly a chef of Japanese food and a journalist. In 2014, when Russia invaded Donbas, Valeriia first helped on the home front. Now she is a press officer in a military unit in western Ukraine.

Valeriia tells me her breaking point was when she got a message that a soldier she knew from the front lines had tried to call her; when she called back, she learnt that he was killed in battle. “It was a turning point – I felt that helping from the rear wasn’t enough to make a difference,” she said.

Marharyta Ryvchachenko (25) is originally from Kharkiv. She left her position as an assistant to a member of parliament and a public relations manager in Kyiv to join the military defence unit this year.

After her hometown was heavily bombed and shelled, she felt the best thing she could do was devote herself to supporting the army. As Marharyta had training in tactical medicine, she was recruited as a paramedic.

“I’m not allowed to draw a bullet. But I can bandage a wound, stop bleeding, provide first aid,” Marharyta said. “There is a critical shortage of medics. Every day, new medics are sent to the front line. Every day, I can be among them.”

I asked each woman if they wanted to continue serving in the army after the war. But they all had their own plans: to train athletes, to open a Japanese food restaurant, to write articles.

But for now, they serve in the war, prepared for everything – and sacrificing for their country. (© Washington Post)

Iuliia Mendel is a journalist and former press secretary for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

© Washington Post