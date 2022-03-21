| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Ukraine war gives Gen Xers flashbacks to 1980s nuclear war songs and movies

An image from 'The Day After,' a 1983 film about the effects of a nuclear holocaust on small-town residents of eastern Kansas. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images) Expand

Close

An image from 'The Day After,' a 1983 film about the effects of a nuclear holocaust on small-town residents of eastern Kansas. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images)

An image from 'The Day After,' a 1983 film about the effects of a nuclear holocaust on small-town residents of eastern Kansas. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images)

An image from 'The Day After,' a 1983 film about the effects of a nuclear holocaust on small-town residents of eastern Kansas. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images)

Frederic J Frommer

For Gen Xers who grew up listening to songs like Frankie Goes to Hollywood's "Two Tribes" ("When two tribes go to war / A point is all you can score") and watching movies like the U.S.-Soviet nuclear war film "The Day After," 1980s Cold War pop culture is suddenly feeling uncomfortably timely again.

In his 1985 song "Russians," Sting asks, "How can I save my little boy from Oppenheimer's deadly toy?" referring to the physicist Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb. In an Instagram post last week, Sting performed the song again. In an accompanying post, he said he has rarely sung "Russians" since it came out, because he never thought it would be relevant again.

Related topics

}

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy