How Svetlana learned to lead during her summers in Ireland

Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya's challenge to the Belarussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has thrown her on to the front pages of newspapers the world over. She has gone from obscurity to international fame. The 37-year-old has had her life and her children's lives threatened by an authoritarian regime. She has been hailed as a modern-day Joan of Arc and, also, as an incendiary figure who has left her people to fight a revolution that she started.

In her teens and early 20s she spent her summers in my family's house, in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, as part of Chernobyl Lifeline, a charity started by my father, Henry Deane in 1994. While it's only a part of the puzzle, Sveta's time in Ireland can help us understand her role in the movement to change her country. While in Ireland, she developed a style of leadership in complete contrast to that used by authoritarian bullies the world over.

When my father started his charity, it was an easy sell. Local businesses chipped in. Families took in children and ensured that they had a holiday, were well nourished and left far healthier than when they arrived. Some of these families had money to spare, but most didn't. Most sacrificed. It's unfashionable to remember Ireland's past fondly, and that Ireland, of course, had its share of toxicity. But towns like Roscrea came together every summer to help children from Belarus in a spirit of joy. Did this have an impact on Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya?

To answer this, we need to understand the Belarus of the 1990s and early 2000s. In the early 90s, the communist regimes fell across eastern Europe. Belarus's only stumbled. It went from Soviet satellite to being controlled by a self-described dictator: Alexander Lukashenko. It moved from one climate of fear, repression and state control to another.

The country was no stranger to tragedy. Some 70pc of the fallout from Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine fell on Belarus. The health of a generation of young people was damaged. In World War II, the country suffered far more, per capita, than any other. Almost one in four Belarussians died. One of the many consequences of this was the impact on gender balance. Men in Belarus were relatively rare. Boys were indulged; girls were not. Brilliant and well-educated girls like Sveta were encouraged to hold their tongue while boorish, less capable, more assertive boys were pushed to the front.

Hard-drinking, tough men

This was what leadership looked like in the USSR too. Soviet leaders such as Stalin and Khrushchev emphasised their rural, "rough around the edges" style. They were supposedly self-made men who attributed their success to native cunning and "balls" rather than education and etiquette. Hard-drinking, tough men were not the outsiders in Soviet politics; they were the archetype. This is the model that both Lukashenko emulates and Belarussian boys in the 90s were urged to follow. Girls like Sveta, usually better educated and brighter, were encouraged to take a back seat.

Because of this, Sveta, like many Belarussian children, would never speak about Lukashenko. I remember when every cell in her expression screamed "shut up!" as I made a bad joke about him in front of her teacher. If her teacher impugned her as a "bad candidate" to travel abroad, she would not have been allowed back to Ireland. Only certain children were allowed out of Belarus, and they needed to stay in their teachers' good books to make the cut.

Making the cut was important. The children's health - physical and mental - improved rapidly during their stay. What they saw was Ireland at its best. It was summer. It was a month-long party. The children were celebrated at a succession of events. It was slightly unreal, and I remember telling Sveta and her friends that the opulence lavished on them wasn't typical. Nonetheless, the contrast between Belarus and the Ireland she experienced was stark. Ireland has less than half the population of Belarus. It has fewer natural resources. Yet Ireland, in the eyes of Sveta and her friends, lived in relative luxury while Belarus was economically and culturally haunted.

The children going back to Belarus from Ireland had a mirror held up to their homeland. This made them question the way things were. As a teenager, Sveta had teenage concerns, but as she entered her twenties it became clear to her that if the children of Belarus were to have a better future, change had to happen.

In Ireland, she became a leader. Not the boorish style of leadership typical of Soviet-style dictators. No, Sveta was a leader who smaller children turned to when they were homesick and lonely, lost and afraid. She had overwhelming compassion for young children. They clung to her for comfort when they found themselves in a strange country, far from their parents.

Sveta led, helped, and supported others through compassion. She saw it in the families who hosted the children and she grew into it, as child after child turned to her to translate their fears and concerns to those host families. What she has done these past months has been to translate the Belarussian people's will for change into clear political expression.

It sounds too simple, but if you don't understand this, you don't understand Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya's movement. Compassion is how and why she has led it. She wants to make a better Belarus for her children. And she wants her children to live to see this Belarus. This is why she has led this movement and also why she may need to hand its next stage on to others. She left Belarus for Lithuania this week after losing to Lukashenko in a presidential election widely regarded as rigged. She later released a video saying she did so to protect her children.

Perhaps someone else will, eventually, come to lead a new Belarus. They may look to Russia or they may look to the EU. What really matters is that their form of leadership has more in common with the compassion of Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya than with that of the men she has come to oppose. It is a form of leadership she first came to practise during those summers in Roscrea.

David Deane is associate professor of theology at Atlantic School of Theology in Nova Scotia

