Deep-sea creatures living off the Outer Hebrides have been feeding on plastic for at least four decades, researchers have discovered.

Deep-sea creatures living off the Outer Hebrides have been feeding on plastic for at least four decades, researchers have discovered.

How starfish have been feeding on plastics for at least 40 years

Scientists examined archived specimens of animals collected more than 2,000 metres down in the Rockall Trough off the Western Isles, Scotland.

Traces of eight different plastics were found in the stomachs of the starfish, sea stars and brittle stars.

The creatures were collected between 1976 and 2015.

Polyester and nylon were among the plastics identified at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) in Oban, suggesting they may have come from the washing of synthetic clothes.

The study, published in 'Environmental Pollution' follows SAMS research last year that suggested 48pc of sampled starfish and snails from the Rockall Trough had eaten microscopic pieces of plastic.

"Mass production of plastics only began in the 1940s and 1950s, so it would be reasonable to expect less plastic in our earlier samples, with a subsequent upward trend," said lead author Winnie Courtene-Jones, a doctoral student at the University of the Highlands and Islands and SAMS.

"But we haven't seen that. In fact, the level of microplastic ingestion is remarkably similar throughout the time series.

"This data shows, for the first time, the long-term prevalence of microplastic pollution in the deep sea."

Irish Independent