How Russians are restricting troops’ access to internet on phones over ‘low morale’ fears

Service members of pro-Russian troops carry out a search of a house in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 7, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

RUSSIAN soldiers have been restricted from using the internet on their phones over fears that Ukrainian propaganda is causing morale to collapse, Ukrainian intelligence has claimed.

The deputy commander of Russia’s western military district ordered officers to restrict troops’ use of social media, after field commanders complained about the impact of Kyiv’s “false information”, said the GUR, Ukraine’s main military intelligence agency.

A Russian document purportedly obtained and partially published by the GUR on its Facebook page said: “Commanders of all ranks in a number of units have faced opposition from personnel expressing dissatisfaction with the conduct of the special military operation in Ukraine. The main sources of such information are from the internet.”

The document avoids acknowledging that poor morale might be linked to troops learning uncomfortable truths about the scale of Russian losses or the emptiness of Kremlin claims about fighting Nazis.

Instead, it blames an increase in activity by Ukrainian military propaganda units in response to the “success of the Russian armed forces”.

The Ukrainians, it said, are trying to “influence on historical memory (distortion of historical facts of Russian history)” and “manipulate opinions”, as well as “distribute false information about events and the situation” in the warzone.

Ukraine’s government has placed heavy emphasis on internet propaganda designed to demoralise the enemy and rally the public since the war began.

The earliest and most well known meme was the radio intercept of hopelessly outgunned border guards on Snake Island on the first day of the war, telling a Russian warship to “go f**k yourselves” rather than surrender.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine posted a mock “Oscars” for the most memorable social media moments last month. It has refused to discuss its own losses, but regularly updates its estimates of Russian casualties.

The purported Russian document also complained that soldiers have revealed sensitive information, including their personal details and the location of units, on messaging apps including Viber, WhatsApp and Telegram. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)



