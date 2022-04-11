How president’s gamble appears to have paid off

Even the French president admitted to a few flutters of nerves as Marine Le Pen closed the gap before yesterday’s first round.

It was an impressive comeback from Ms Le Pen who had been written off in what was expected to be an easy victory for Mr Macron. When it came to le crunch, Mr Macron took 28.5pc of the votes to Ms Le Pen’s 24.2pc.

In 2017, Mr Macron got 24pc in the first round to Ms Le Pen’s 21.3pc.

He went on to win a convincing 66pc against Ms Le Pen in the run-off for the presidency after outwitting her on the economy in a television debate. The cordon sanitaire, the convention that leads many voters to support whoever keeps the National Rally out of the Elysee, continues to work in his favour.

Urban voters have backed Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen’s late surge in the polls have worked to his favour. Fears of a President Le Pen motivated them to go out and back their man, despite much talk of a low turnout.

Mr Macron warned his supporters to turn out in force in his single rally so far, as the gap closed. He confessed he may have left it too late to kickstart his campaign, which now looks like a very deft move.

Mr Macron’s campaign may have been buoyed by his influential role in the war in Ukraine. His diplomacy has earned criticism abroad but the French public sees a man being treated as an equal by Washington and Moscow. The pair will now square off in the final round of the French presidential elections for the second time in two elections with Mr Macron a clear favourite.

The tale of the tape is subtly different to 2017. Mr Macron is no longer a disruptor fresh from walking out of the governing Socialist party to make a tilt for the presidency. He is the establishment. His campaign has been dogged by whispers over huge spending on private consultancies, which only cement the view he is a “president of the rich”.

The “Jupiterian” president who wanted to rule like the god of thunder and the sky had neglected the campaign trail. Ms Le Pen, in contrast, has had a packed schedule of events. Over the past five years, she has ditched all talk of Frexit and tried to rebrand her party.

She left immigration to Eric Zemmour, the television pundit with a penchant for hate speech, whose campaign ultimately wilted despite all the hype. In her third tilt at the presidency, the whitewashing is bringing some results with a reported wave of support from 18 to 24-year-olds, who, according to some polls, back her over Mr Macron.

Ms Le Pen zeroed in on rural France and made domestic politics her focus. Rather than demand the end of the euro, she called forcurbs on the rise of cost of living. It is a pitch for the votes of the middle classes and the famous Gilet Jaunes or yellow jackets.

Mr Zemmour’s voters will go to Ms Le Pen, but supporters of the Republicains may feel torn. No surprise that the canny Mr Macron has been courting Nicolas Sarkozy and using tougher rhetoric on crime and migration.

The ultimate victory should now be Mr Macron's, whose gamble in campaigning little and late seems to have paid off. But he still faces a trickier rival than he did in 2017, although his most dangerous enemy is now likely to be complacency.