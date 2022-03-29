How ‘poisoning’ has revealed Abramovich’s secret go-between role for Russia and Ukraine

Sightings of Roman Abramovich have become increasingly rare but when he was caught on camera at an airport in Israel earlier this month, the change in his appearance was striking.

His hair had turned snowy white, his eyes looked puffy and pink, and the skin on his hands was blotched and scaly.

As we now know, the owner of Chelsea FC believes he had been the victim of a poison attack 11 days earlier, which left him temporarily blind and led to fears for his life and those of two others.

The three had suffered from peeling skin on their faces and hands, red eyes and constant and painful tearing, sources said, in what was possibly a nerve agent attack.

The Russian website The Insider claimed Mr Abramovich was the sole target and that the other two men had fallen ill because of their proximity to him.

Both the US and Ukraine have cast doubt on the claims, however, suggesting the illness suffered by Mr Abramovich was caused by environmental factors.

Mr Abramovich, whose mother is Ukrainian, has been acting as a go-between in peace talks to end the war. His allies suggested he was targeted by hardliners in Moscow intent on sabotaging the negotiations.

Chemical weapons experts asked to look into the symptoms believed to have been experienced by Mr Abramovich and the two others – including Rustem Umerov, the Crimean Tatar MP – said they could have been caused by a variant of porphyrin, which can be used in treating cancer, or by a nerve agent.

News of Mr Abramovich’s alleged poisoning was held back by journalists working for investigative news outlets, including Bellingcat, because of fears over the safety of the alleged victims. It is only now that the extraordinary story of the alleged attack on the oligarch and his role in the peace talks can be told.

At first, the Kremlin denied his involvement – but Moscow has now confirmed that the 55-year-old shuttled between Kyiv, Lviv, Istanbul and other locations as the talks carried on.

Mr Abramovich was seen in Belarus in late February, five days after the invasion, as initial talks began between Kyiv and Moscow.

On March 3, the three members of the negotiating team, together with a Russian interpreter, met in the Ukrainian capital for talks which went on until 10pm. They appear to have been acutely cautious about what they ingested, consuming only water and chocolate in the hours before their symptoms appeared.

When they retired for the night to an apartment in Kyiv, three of the team experienced eye and skin inflammation and a piercing pain in the eyes.

“Roman lost his sight for several hours,” said a source close to the oligarch. Their symptoms started to ease the next morning. A fourth person who was with them and ate the same food was not ill.

The next day, they drove to Lviv and then through Poland to Istanbul, where negotiations with the Russian side continued and Mr Abramovich received treatment.

An investigator for Bellingcat was asked to help get the men examined by chemical weapons specialists, who concluded they had been intentionally poisoned. A lack of specialist equipment and the time that had elapsed meant the scientists could not be more specific.

The experts said the dosage and type of toxin used was insufficient to cause life-threatening damage, raising the possibility that it was intended to scare the victims as opposed to cause permanent damage.

Some Western experts who have looked into the incident said the symptoms could have been caused by a chemical or biological agent or by an electromagnetic-radiation attack. They could also not rule out the use of microwave irradiation.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the exiled former oligarch who fell foul of Russian president Vladimir Putin, said he had suffered a similar loss of sight when he was poisoned in Moscow in 2018.

However, the US has dismissed talk of poisoning, while Ukraine has described it as a “conspiracy theory”.

Alleged victim Mr Umerov also dismissed the allegations and told his Facebook followers that there was an “informational war” going on.

A source close to Mr Abramovich, who has an interest in rehabilitating his image, said he was not aware of who might have had an interest in an attack.

What is now known, however, is that Mr Abramovich has been working as Putin’s unofficial envoy and courier, delivering handwritten notes between the Russian president and Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, setting out their demands.

The photograph of the white-haired Mr Abramovich was taken on March 14 at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, as he prepared to take a flight to Istanbul – where backchannel talks have been coordinated by Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for Recep Erdogan, the Turkish president.

On March 23, Mr Abramovich was in Moscow, where he had a private meeting at the Kremlin with Putin, giving him a note from Mr Zelensky outlining Ukraine’s peace terms.

Later that day, he flew in a Hawker 800XP private jet from Moscow to Istanbul – where he met Mr Umerov, who is acting as Kyiv’s representative in the secret talks. Turkey has provided Mr Abramovich with a private jet because his own is subject to sanctions.

Mr Abramovich was reportedly approached by Kyiv in the first instance with a request to act as a go-between. His daughter, Sofia, has said on social media that only Putin “wants a war with Ukraine”.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, last week confirmed Mr Abramovich’s role in the peace talks, but claimed he had been sidelined in recent days.

“He did take part at the initial stage,” he said. “Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians,” he said.

Mr Zelensky said Mr Abramovich was initially a member of a subcommittee of the Russian negotiating team and then tried to help with humanitarian matters, particularly the evacuation of Mariupol. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

