‘How I spied on my Russian patrons armed with pizza and bottles of Scotch’

For the Russian soldiers occupying the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Anastasia Burlak’s cafe-bar was a popular place for R&R.

The pizza was tasty, the booze flowed and their hostess – a smiley, tattooed 30-year-old – was always welcoming.

Yet as they downed Scotch by the bottle, and tried to flirt with Anastasia and her waitresses, the heavily armed customers relaxed a little too much for their own good. None realised that when her eye occasionally lingered on their uniforms, it wasn’t out of admiration for the men wearing them.

Anastasia was spying on her patrons for Kherson’s pro-Ukrainian partisans.

Details of any officer with high-ranking uniform badges would be relayed to her military handler, helping the campaign that brought Kherson’s occupation to an end last year.

“I remember the first time some Russians came in, my hands were shaking as I served them, I was so scared,” Anastasia said. ​

“But I was also angry. How dare they come to our land and try to decide our affairs for us? I passed on any information I could: how many soldiers there were, how many vehicles, any details of commanders.”

It was dangerous work. Anastasia communicated with her handler via private messages on her Instagram feed, which otherwise showed pictures of cats, holiday snaps and nights on the town.

She choose a codeword to send if Russian FSB agents ever came knocking at her door: “Negroni”. It would signal she was now in jail, and for her handler to erase all traces of their contact. “If the Russians start torturing you for information, they can break the strongest person,” she said.

Vladimir Putin’s forces captured Kherson a year ago last Wednesday, making the port of 300,000 the first major Ukrainian city to fall to Kremlin control.

During eight months of occupation, thousands were arrested and jailed, with hundreds more killed and many still missing. The Ukrainian flag was finally hoisted in the city again in November, after a counter-offensive that owed much to tip-offs from informants such as Anastasia.

The euphoria that greeted the city’s liberation has proved short-lived. Having retreated to the far side of the river Dnipro, Russian troops now simply shell Kherson from afar.

Random mortar fire peppers the streets 24 hours a day, claiming 90 civilian lives in the past three months. The city is even emptier than it was during the occupation, when two-thirds of the population fled. Freedom Square, where huge street parties took place in November, is deserted.

Yet for Anastasia and many others who acted as partisan spies, there is still the consolation of knowing that they did their own small bit to win Kherson’s freedom back. Most, like her, were not trained espionage agents.

Instead, they were ordinary residents: cafe workers, hoteliers, taxi drivers and housewives, who all lived in daily fear of getting caught. Even now, only a few are willing to talk – and still have no idea who else was involved.

"It wasn't a system – most of us acted just on our own initiatives, and that's why the Russians could not stop it," Anastasia says. Before the invasion, Anastasia took little interest in politics. "I just saw Russians as my neighbours and cousins. I now feel ashamed that I didn't pay more attention," she says.