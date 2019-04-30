When Norwegian fishermen spotted a beluga whale last week, there was nothing that immediately indicated a national security threat.

When Norwegian fishermen spotted a beluga whale last week, there was nothing that immediately indicated a national security threat.

How a whale may have blown cover off secret weapons plan by Russia

But when the whale defied normal behaviour and continued to harass their boats, the fishermen spotted a strange harness, wrapped around the whale's body. "Equipment of St Petersburg," read an inscription on it.

Researchers say that the harness could have carried weapons or cameras, triggering new speculations over a sea mammal special operations programme the Russian navy is believed to have pursued for years. While the Russian Defence Ministry denied the existence of such a programme, the same ministry published an ad in 2016, seeking three male and two female bottlenose dolphins, offering a total sum of $24,000.

Since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea, the Kremlin has been behind a series of creepy reminders of the massive military apparatus lurking on Europe's eastern outskirts: mystery submarines, unidentified jets that almost crashed with a passenger plane in at least one instance, and strange troop movements.

But numbers released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute yesterday prompt the question if Russia is punching above its weight. While the US accounted for 36pc of global military expenditure last year, Russia only spent 3.4pc - less than rapidly growing China, as well as Saudi Arabia, India and even France.

The Russian military is still considered to be among the world's most powerful, which is why European strategists remain concerned that the country could theoretically overrun the continent in days.

The Kremlin commands over a million active troops, compared to Germany's roughly 180,000. (© Washington Post)

