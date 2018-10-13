How a shifty gaze can reveal the honest truth - report

People who look you straight in the eye may be lying, research suggests.

A study of human deception found that tics associated with untruths - such as shifts in eye gaze and hesitation - were actually found to be more common among those with nothing to hide.

Scientists suggested that liars may be skilled at suppressing signals associated with mistruths.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh used an interactive game to assess the types of speech and gestures speakers produce when lying, and which clues listeners interpret as evidence that a statement is false.

Researcher Jia Loy created a computerised two-player game in which 24 pairs of players hunted for treasure and they were free to lie whenever they chose.

The study's authors found that listeners made judgments about whether something was true extremely quickly - within a few hundred milliseconds of encountering a cue.

However, they found that the common cues associated with lying were more likely to be used if the speaker is telling the truth.

Lead researcher Dr Martin Corley of the University of Edinburgh said: "The findings suggests that we have strong preconceptions about the behaviour associated with lying, which we act on almost instinctively when listening to others.

"However, we don't necessarily produce these cues when we're lying, perhaps because we try to suppress them."

The study is published in 'The Journal of Cognition'.

