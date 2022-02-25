How a day of horror unfolded across Ukraine after Putin declared war on TV

At just before 3am Irish time, Vladimir Putin declared war. He did it on television, in an address to the Russian nation just as the population was waking up.

About 20 minutes earlier and 1,000km away in east Ukraine, a Russian commando unit had fired mortars at a Ukraine command post at Kramatorsk airbase, the first salvo in a war that threatens to be the bloodiest and most destructive in Europe since 1945.

Moments after the Russian president finished speaking, the long-range cruise missiles began raining down on all corners of Ukraine.

After months of speculation and briefings, Mr Putin, the increasingly deranged dictator of one of the world’s great nuclear powers, had struck.

The time in Moscow was 5am, when Mr Putin (69), appeared on television screens to declare: “I have made the decision of a military operation.”

The address appeared pre-­recorded, the president seemingly wearing the same suit and tie he wore at Monday’s Security Council meeting in the Kremlin. Analysis of the metadata on the video suggested it had been recorded no later than Monday evening.

It meant the West’s last-minute appeals for peace had been a waste of time, the Russian claims of wanting a dialogue a charade. War had been planned for a year and the final green light had been given more than 48 hours earlier.

The goal, said Mr Putin in his address, was the “demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine”, before implicitly threatening the deployment of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons should the international community attempt to retaliate with an assault of its own on Russian forces. “No one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor,” he said.

The timing of the broadcast was deliberate. In New York, the United Nations was holding an emergency meeting. “If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say: Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine,” Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, urged the Russian president.

In the run-up to the invasion, Russia had launched cyber-attacks against the Ukraine government, disabling its parliament, defence and security services websites, and at 2am, an hour before Mr Putin’s speech was televised, had issued a civil aviation notice, shutting down all airspace over eastern Ukraine.

Within minutes of the Putin address, witness accounts reported the aerial bombardment had begun. In Kyiv at about 3.15am, four explosions were heard in quick succession – the target a military airbase on the edge of the capital.

Antonov International Airport at Hostomel, 24km north-west of Kyiv, later became the scene of fierce fighting. Videos on social media revealed about 10 Russian Mi-8 troop-carrying helicopters landing at the airport and showed Russian soldiers in control. Footage also showed a Ka-52 gunship helicopter downed in a field, shot out of the sky by Ukrainian forces. The Ukraine National Guard claimed it was fighting back and trying to regain the airport.

“I woke up this morning to the sound of an explosion,” said Valentina Butenko (19), an Anglo-Ukrainian student who had returned to Ukraine to offer help with the crisis. “I live on the outskirts of Kyiv so I expect it must have been pretty huge for me to hear it.”

Simultaneously, Russia struck at other cities with long-range missiles fired from positions on the border with Belarus, in Russian separatist-held eastern Ukraine, and from Crimea in the south.

There were reports of an explosion in Kharkiv, an industrial city 30km from the Russian border that had been identified as a strategic foothold for Russia.

If anybody needed reminding of the horrors of war, this was the early evidence.

Images would later emerge of a residential block on fire in Chuhuiv, a smaller town just outside Kharkiv.

Ukrainian forces accompanied a wounded man out of the wreckage of an apartment complex hit by the airstrike, anguish etched on his face. A woman walking away from the rubble in Kharkiv, blood dried on her face and a bandage hastily wrapped around her head.

In Uman, a city 250km south of Kyiv, a woman cycling along the road was wiped out by a missile landing feet from her.

For the next hour, explosions were reported in the Black Sea port of Odessa in the south, and in Kramatorsk, a frontline city that serves as Ukraine’s effective capital in the eastern war zone. Mariupol, another port city close to Crimea, was also struck. In the west, the airfield at Ivano-Frankivsk was destroyed by missiles, according to the Ukraine state emergency service. Explosions were also heard in Lviv, 60km from the Polish border.

The Kremlin claimed to have destroyed 74 military targets, including 11 airfields. US intelligence officials briefed that Russia had fired more than 100 short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles while 75 bombers had targeted military sites including barracks to knock out Ukraine’s military command.

Using his mobile phone, Ukraine’s President ­Volodymyr Zelensky recorded a live address of his own, to say that the nation was under attack.

A state of emergency had already been declared; now he was imposing martial law.

Following the aerial bombardment, and in accord with the Russian military playbook, the tanks rolled in. In the weeks and months before the invasion, Russia had massed 190,000 troops on the Ukraine border, including 30,000 using Belarus as a springboard.

A French senior military officer said: “By neutralising all anti-air defences and air bases, eliminating electronic warfare equipment ... they’re in the process of seizing air superiority before ground manoeuvres.” He expected large-scale ground manoeuvres in the coming days.

Ukraine’s border service released CCTV footage showing tanks, armoured vehicles and trucks driving through the border crossing between Crimea and Ukraine. The Russian Army had help too.

Ukraine’s interior ministry announced that soldiers from Belarus had joined Russia in the invasion.

Pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region launched a joint offensive from the east.

By 6.15am, Ukraine’s emergency services had said that Russians had captured villages in the eastern Luhansk region.

President Zelensky urged residents to stay but the calm that had prevailed for weeks evaporated with the shelling. Traffic jams formed as motorists tried to flee Kyiv at dawn. The exodus went west to Lviv.

Then came the first reports of casualties four hours after the invasion had begun. By lunchtime, 50 people had been killed, among them 10 civilians. Russian artillery at 8.30am struck a hospital in Vuhledar, in the Donbas, killing at least two, according to Amnesty International.

As the day unfolded, the real picture remained unclear, with claims and counter-claims from Ukraine and Russia.

President Zelensky vowed Russian troops would be “encircled and crushed”.

Ukraine claimed to have shot down three Russian helicopters.

At noon, Russian troops seized control of a hydro-electric plant in Kakhovka in the south. Three hours later, Russia claimed it had seized the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

As the dust and debris settled on day one of a war in the heart of Europe, the office of the president of Ukraine issued a statement, insisting “the violator” had been forced to take “an operative pause” but was regrouping.

The war may be a long way from being won by Vladimir Putin. The coming days will decide that. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)