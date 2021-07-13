Hotel room of actress burgled in latest heist to hit Cannes 

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith’s hotel room has been targeted in the latest heist at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jewellery reportedly worth tens of thousands of euro was stolen when the actress’s suite in the five-star, beachfront Marriott hotel was burgled in the daytime.

French police in the Riviera are investigating the fifth major theft in eight years after the star of Channel 5’s Anne Boleyn reported the burglary on Friday, less than 24 hours after she debuted on the red carpet.

Turner-Smith, who wore a Gucci necklace on the red carpet, is understood to have been out when the burglary took place.

Local sources have stated that the hotel room door, opened with a magnetic key card, showed no sign of forced entry and there were no ­injuries.



Turner-Smith announced on Sunday that: “I didn’t think I would be spending two-and-a -half hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are.”



The actress had worn a diamond-encrusted gold Gucci necklace while on the red carpet but it is understood the pieces were not in the room at the time of the burglary.

While the Gucci items may have been saved, the film industry trade magazine Variety, which hosted an event with the actress on Sunday in the wake of the crime, has reported that her mother’s wedding ring was taken. (© Telegraph Media Group 2021)