Hopes Paris summit can revive peace deal to end war in Ukraine

A long-awaited summit in Paris is aiming to find a way to end the war in Ukraine, after five years and 14,000 lives lost in a conflict that has emboldened the Kremlin and reshaped European geopolitics.

The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France are holding a series of meetings at the Elysée Palace to try to revive a 2015 peace deal that's gone largely ignored, as Ukrainian soldiers and Russia- backed separatists continue to exchange fire across WWI-style trenches along the front line slicing through eastern Ukraine.

A major breakthrough is unlikely, but whatever happens, the summit is the biggest test yet for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who won the presidency this year in a landslide - partly on promises to end the war.

Yesterday's summit notably includes the first face-to-face meeting between Mr Zelensky, a comic actor and political novice, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

