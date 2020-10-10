Hopes of peace deal to end bloody conflict in Caucasus

Devastated: A resident searches for belongings at a restaurant hit by shelling in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan. Photo: Reuters

Hopes were rising for a truce last night after two weeks of fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, amid high-level talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

France, which along with Russia and the US is part of a group mediating talks, said there was a chance of a breakthrough but it was far from certain.

"We are moving towards a truce tonight or tomorrow but it's still fragile," a statement from the office of Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said.

However, a belligerent address from the president of Azerbaijan somewhat undermined the positive noises.

Fierce clashes, described as the worst since the end of a long-running conflict in the Nineties, have claimed hundreds of lives on both sides.

The crisis has highlighted the growing importance of Turkey as a power broker in the South Caucasus but the current talks began after a Russian invitation to the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan - seen as a bid to reassert Moscow's influence in the former Soviet republics.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had spoken to the leaders of both countries and called on them to negotiate the cessation of hostilities to exchange prisoners and the bodies of fallen troops.

Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist, ethnically Armenian exclave within the internationally recognised borders of Azerbaijan, flared up at the end of last month to become the worst outburst since 1994, when a separatist war between ethnic Armenian forces and Azerbaijani troops ended.

Heavy shelling by both sides continued overnight, according to the authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijani government.

Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian president, recently said he was open to a ceasefire, while Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani leader, insisted he would not back down until Armenian forces withdrew.

In a tough-talking televised address to the nation yesterday, as the two foreign ministers sat down for talks in Moscow, Mr Aliyev pledged to keep on fighting until his country recaptured all of Nagorno-Karabakh.

He condemned years of peace talks for failing to yield "an inch of progress".

"We haven't been given back an inch of the occupied land," he said.

"Mediators and leaders of some international organisations have stated that there is no military solution. I have disagreed with the thesis, and I was right. The conflict is now being settled by military means and political means will come next," he added, claiming that his army had liberated nine towns and villages in and around the region.

While the idea of taking the ethnically Armenian enclave by force may be inconceivable, some of the areas that Mr Aliyev claimed to have recaptured are situated outside Karabakh per se and largely deserted.

Mr Aliyev told CNN on Thursday that Turkish F-16 jets stayed in his country a few weeks after the end of joint military exercises, but denied Armenian reports that an F-16 downed one of their jets.

Fighting with heavy artillery, planes and drones has engulfed Nagorno-Karabakh despite numerous international calls for a ceasefire. Both sides have accused each other of targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, has been under intense shelling, and residents are staying in shelters, some of which are in the basements of apartment buildings.

On Thursday, a historic cathedral in the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh was shelled, a missile piercing its dome and damaging the interior. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

