Hopes for end to conflict grow after grain deal signed

Russia yesterday pledged not to launch a sea invasion after Ukraine agreed to clear mines from its Black Sea ports in a deal to release grain exports and ease a looming global food crisis.

Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to resume shipping of Ukrainian grain in Istanbul yesterday under the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, which should mean Ukrainian grain exports are resumed in days.

Several dozen ships and more than 20 million tons of grain have been stuck in Ukraine’s ports since Russia invaded in February and started pounding Ukrainian towns with heavy artillery.

Under the deal, signed with mediation from the oligarch and former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Russia has agreed not to fire at the ships while Ukrainian vessels will be dispatched to guard the grain ships sailing in and out of its Black Sea ports.

Representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will be inspecting ships on arrival and before departure to Ukraine to alleviate fears of weapon smuggling, a key Kremlin demand.

Ukraine laid mines on the approaches to its ports as a precaution against a Russian naval landing and previously scoffed at Moscow’s calls to de-mine them.

The deal does not specify conditions for de-mining, but says a third party will carry the process out.

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, who signed the deal on Russia’s behalf yesterday, pledged not to attack the ports if the mines are cleared.

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, who presided over the signing ceremony, called the deal a “beacon of hope on the Black Sea” amid a looming food crisis that would help “bridge the global food supply gap and reduce the pressure on food prices”.

The International Committee of the Red Cross described the agreement as “nothing short of life-saving for people across the world to feed their families”.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, who hosted the talks and enjoys close ties with both Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, called on the countries to resume peace talks that were last held in Istanbul in April, as he insisted that the five-month-long conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield.

“This joint step we’re taking in Istanbul together with Russia and Ukraine today will be a new turning point that will revive hopes for peace: This is my sincere hope,” he said.

The accord, published online by a deputy head of the Zelensky administration, stipulates that grain will be allowed to be transported through the Black Sea without Russian escort and without oversight of Ukrainian ports.

The grain supplies should resume within days, according to Mr Erdogan and Mr Shoigu.

Liz Truss, the British Foreign Secretary, urged Russia to stand by its word.

“Now this agreement must be implemented, and we will be watching to ensure Russia’s actions match its words,” she said.

