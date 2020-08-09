Hopeful Belarus goes to the polls, as dictator digs in

Three decades after the fall of the Soviet Union, Belarus lives and breathes its Soviet legacy: there is scant privately owned property in the nation of 9.5 million people, 80pc of the economy is in state hands, and Lenin's statue still takes pride of place in the main square of the capital Minsk.

For the first time since he was elected in 1994, Alexander Lukashenko (65), a former collective farm boss and the last of Europe's dictators, faces a formidable challenge at the polls. Until just a few months ago, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (37) was a stay-at-home mother, and a reluctant politician.

This year's presidential campaign that culminates in the elections today has galvanised even Mr Lukashenko's former supporters and government functionaries.

Mikalay Lysyankou, for example, was proud of being appointed director of a collective farm in the town of Stoubtsy at the age of 26. But he has come to realise that the Soviet way in which agriculture is still run in Belarus is just not working. "A collective farm in Belarus now is the same as a collective farm in the Soviet Union in the 1980s," he said. "Our president got stuck in the 1980s, and wants our country to stay there."

Hundreds lined the streets this spring to sign up with opposition candidates. Tens of thousands came to protest in small towns that had never seen any political activism.

"Several things are at play right now: a tough economic situation, life is getting harder for Belarusians as well as Lukashenko's inaction during the coronavirus crisis," Ales Bialiatski, a veteran human rights activist who spent three years in jail, said.

When the pandemic struck Belarus, President Lukashenko laughed at the danger. No lockdown was ordered. His flagrant denial of the pandemic's scale when the country's hospitals were overwhelmed was a tipping point for many.

This weekend Belarus counted 68,576 Covid-19 cases - on a par with neighbouring Ukraine, which has four times the population.

By the time election officials registered four candidates to run against Mr Lukashenko, his three main rivals had been sidelined.

His only opponent who was allowed to seek office, then, is Mrs Tsikhanouskaya, who decided to stand after her husband, a jailed blogger, was disqualified. She received threats about her children and was close to abandoning her bid. But she managed to send her son (10) and daughter (5) out of the country before she launched her campaign.

Mrs Tsikhanouskaya said: "It was a thing I did for love. Everything in this country is based on fear... I wake every morning and I want to give up. I have my cry and I move on."

Together with two other women she has mounted an impressive campaign. They drew 60,000 to an event in Minsk last week - the largest rally since the fall of the Soviet Union.

President Lukashenko has dismissed the trio as "wretched girls" co-opted by those who take their orders from Russia, Belarus' closest ally.

Last night Mrs Tsikhanouskaya's campaign manager, Maria Moroz, was arrested. Knowing the brutality with which Belarus' plainclothes policemen act, Mrs Tsikhanouskaya said: "As a mum, I will never urge people to take to the streets. I don't want this to happen. But we're left with no choice."

