Hooked fish later released back into the water struggle to feed

Fishing may be cruel even if fish are thrown back, because they subsequently struggle to feed, according to a new study.

"Catch and release" policies have become the norm on many EU rivers and lakes, considered a more humane method and vital for conserving stocks.

But scientists now believe hooking fish such as salmon and trout injures their mouths so that they become less able to suck in prey.

Researchers monitored 20 shiner perch caught in the wild in Canada. Half had been hooked and half caught in a net, and those that had been hooked fed significantly less well. The scientists at University of California Riverside believe this is because the hole caused by the hook disrupts the suction system, which works similar to the way in which humans suck fluids through a straw.

Irish Independent